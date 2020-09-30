Chippewa keeps breaking COVID records

Chippewa County continues to break records every week with new cases of COVID-19.
A week ago, the county reached 50 cases for the first time. But on Wednesday, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the county’s one-week total was 102 new positive cases, more than doubling the previous high.
“I’m definitely concerned about that number,” Weideman said during her weekly press conference about the virus. While most of the new cases are among people in their 20s, she added, “We are seeing cases coming in from all age brackets.”
The county also has five people hospitalized due to the virus, which also is a high mark. Weideman said statewide there is an alarming increase in hospitalizations, and the need for ventilators. She declined to say if anyone in Chippewa County is on a ventilator, citing privacy laws.
COVID-19 cases from students and staff at schools climbed from 15 to 27 countywide in the past week.
Chippewa County’s Public Health Department already had 23 employees working on contact tracing, reaching out to people who had been around those who have now tested positive.
“They are time-consuming processes,” Weideman said. “We follow up on positive cases within 24 hours.”
In recent weeks, Weideman has started training 14 more public health staff to help with contact tracing because of the spike in new cases.
For several months, Weideman has described the county at a “high risk level,” which comes with a recommendation of indoor gatherings limited to 15 people and outdoor gatherings limited to 50. Weideman said there is a “severe level,” which the county hasn’t reached.
“A severe level means we’re really in a bad place; it means only going out when extremely necessary,” she said.
In some good news, a total of 923 tests conducted in the past week. Weideman said her goal has been to hit about 900 tests each week to have a better understanding on where the virus is found in the community.
“I’m extremely happy to see that number go up,” she said. “Our testing went up significant from two weeks ago.”
One bright spot is that while the number of tests conducted have jumped the next two weeks, area hospitals and medical centers have been able to keep up with obtaining the supplies needed for the tests, and are still getting results back to people within 48 hours, she said.
“If you need a test, it is important that you contact the clinic or hospital before you go in,” she said.
The positivity rate’s two-week rolling average is 9.6%, she added. Statewide, the positivity rate has jumped to 19.5%, she said. Overall, 17% of all the coronavirus cases in the state are considered active.
There are now just 10 counties in the state that haven’t recorded a coronavirus-related death, with Dunn and Chippewa counties having the most cases among those without a fatality.
With Halloween looming, Weideman recommended alternate plans this year, from virtual gatherings to hosting outdoor activities.
Cadott School Superintendent Jenny Starck also spoke at the press conference, saying that homecoming events in school districts countywide have been scaled back, without traditional parades and dances, and games having limited numbers of spectators.
“We are live-streaming games,” Starck said. “That is new for us this year, and people appreciate that.”
