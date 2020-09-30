Chippewa keeps breaking COVID records

For several months, Weideman has described the county at a “high risk level,” which comes with a recommendation of indoor gatherings limited to 15 people and outdoor gatherings limited to 50. Weideman said there is a “severe level,” which the county hasn’t reached.

“A severe level means we’re really in a bad place; it means only going out when extremely necessary,” she said.

In some good news, a total of 923 tests conducted in the past week. Weideman said her goal has been to hit about 900 tests each week to have a better understanding on where the virus is found in the community.

“I’m extremely happy to see that number go up,” she said. “Our testing went up significant from two weeks ago.”

One bright spot is that while the number of tests conducted have jumped the next two weeks, area hospitals and medical centers have been able to keep up with obtaining the supplies needed for the tests, and are still getting results back to people within 48 hours, she said.

“If you need a test, it is important that you contact the clinic or hospital before you go in,” she said.