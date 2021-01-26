Chippewa Manor 90-Plus Club celebrating 6,000 years of birthdays virtually

Birthdays are great – but when they celebrate more than 60 centuries of living, now that’s something really special.
Since 1972, Chippewa Manor has held an annual birthday celebration for those 90-plus years old living on its campus, but this year will be a little different.
While the current coronavirus restrictions make gatherings like large birthday parties difficult if not impossible to schedule – especially at a senior living facility – Chippewa Manor has committed to re-imagining this special activity in order to honor those it serves.
This year’s Over-90 Birthday party will be partially virtual. It will honor more than 60 individuals (including five who are 100 plus), who together have lived more than 6,000 years.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28. A video program, featuring historical perspective and announcement of all those celebrating birthdays, will be available on the campus’ internal TV Channel as well as Facebook and YouTube. The video stream allows loved ones (who may otherwise have not been able to be together) to share the experience and then to connect through Zoom meetings, Facetime video chats or phone calls.
“It’s so important to take opportunities to celebrate – especially these day,” Chippewa Manor Campus President Jill Gengler said. “This event recognizes people who have persevered and who have experienced so much. Whatever it takes for us to be able to help them get a little recognition and to celebrate – we’re going to do that.”
A lot has changed during the lifetimes of these amazing folks. Some have lived through 19 U.S. presidents. They can remember what life was like before telephones, TVs, computers and even automobiles. Their parents were born in the aftermath of the Civil War.
A hundred years ago a car cost $260, a loaf of bread cost .10 cents, a dozen eggs cost .36 cents, a quart of milk could be bought for .09. The average person earned about $3,000 a year. Purchasing a new house? That would have cost you around $4,000.
Staff members will present each individual with a custom-made 90-Plus Club pins, and crystal awards will be given to those 100 and older.
