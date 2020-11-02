Chippewa Manor constructing six-foot veterans thank you card, requesting post-it note greetings

Even with COVID-19 still affecting the Chippewa Valley in a massive way, a local nursing and rehabilitation center is still doing its best to find creative ways to support the U.S. military.
Chippewa Manor, a local retirement/nursing facility regularly holds an annual tribute on Veterans Day in their Chippewa Falls facility. However, due to COVID-19 affecting the aging population greater than other demographics, this year’s festivities are being slightly altered.
A large six-foot thank you card is being created by the Chippewa Manor staff, meant to be adorned with post-it notes thanking military veterans for their ongoing service to the country. The staff said this project is a labor of love and meant to bring some positivity and gratitude back into the overall community.
Support Local Journalism
“Chippewa Manor is looking to honor service veterans in new and creative ways this year. We have designed a giant thank you card, and we want you to sign it. The card will travel to area veterans organizations for local vets to see the outpouring of support from around our community. If your group can help us by contributing notes of thanks, please let us know. We will even supply the post-its.”
The goal is to acquire 2,020 individual post-it note greetings, thanking all veterans in the Chippewa Valley. Notes are already being collected and will be on display at the manor during the Veterans Day Salute on Tuesday, Nov. 10. To arrange for post-it notes to be dropped off or picked up from your location, you can call the Chippewa Manor staff at 715-723-4437. The deadline to submit thank you notes is this Friday, Nov. 6.
Local veteran Thomas Quint said this tribute is especially meaningful due to the fact social interactions have been dramatically decreased in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t thank the Chippewa Manor enough for doing this,” Quint said. “It’s been hard to hear from a lot of people because of the virus, so it will be nice to know people are still out there and are appreciative of the service my brothers and I have given to this country we love. It’s hard not to be able to celebrate in-person, but this is the next best thing.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.