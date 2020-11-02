Chippewa Manor constructing six-foot veterans thank you card, requesting post-it note greetings

Even with COVID-19 still affecting the Chippewa Valley in a massive way, a local nursing and rehabilitation center is still doing its best to find creative ways to support the U.S. military.

Chippewa Manor, a local retirement/nursing facility regularly holds an annual tribute on Veterans Day in their Chippewa Falls facility. However, due to COVID-19 affecting the aging population greater than other demographics, this year’s festivities are being slightly altered.

A large six-foot thank you card is being created by the Chippewa Manor staff, meant to be adorned with post-it notes thanking military veterans for their ongoing service to the country. The staff said this project is a labor of love and meant to bring some positivity and gratitude back into the overall community.

“Chippewa Manor is looking to honor service veterans in new and creative ways this year. We have designed a giant thank you card, and we want you to sign it. The card will travel to area veterans organizations for local vets to see the outpouring of support from around our community. If your group can help us by contributing notes of thanks, please let us know. We will even supply the post-its.”