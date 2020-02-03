A special celebration of life in Chippewa Falls featured some of the oldest members of the community.
The Chippewa Manor nursing home facility held a 90+ birthday party Friday night for its nearly 60 individuals (including seven who are 100-plus), who together have lived 6,069 years. Each resident boasting 90+ years of life was presented with a birthday card, pin and flower to commemorate their long life.
A lot has changed during the lifetimes of these amazing folks.
They can remember what life was like before telephones, TVs, computers and automobiles.
Their parents were born in the aftermath of the Civil War. A hundred years ago a car cost $260, a loaf of bread cost 10 cents, a dozen eggs cost 36 cents, a quart of milk could be bought for 9 cents.
World population was 1.8 billion (today its estimated at more than 7.5 billion). The average person earned about $3,000 a year. Purchasing a new house? That would have cost you about $4,000. My, how things have changed.
The oldest individual at the celebration was 104-year-old Lorraine Thompson, who said her life hasn’t always been the easiest, but overall it’s been a great experience she wouldn’t trade for the world.
“I started milking cows when I was just 6 years old,” Thompson said. “I had to walk to school a mile-and-a-half, so times were hard early on but I’ve lived a long, good life.”
Thompson’s daughter Joye Dobos said her mother often attributes her long life to drinking a lot of milk and not succumbing to many vices.
“She likes to say it’s because she drinks milk,” Dobos said. “She grew up on a dairy farm and always drank milk from an early age and continues to do so to this day. She also never drank coffee or indulged in other vices. Those are just a few of the things she attributes to her long life.”
Dobos said her mother and the other residents being honored at the event have seen their fair share of change during their lives. While some of the change is for the better, and some would argue it hasn’t been, Dobos said change is inevitable and she’s glad her mother has been around so long as to see so much.
“Being born in 1916, she pretty much saw everything come to life,” Dobos said. “Automobiles, airplanes and electricity on their farm. A lot has changed over her lifetime.”
