Chippewa Manor hosts modified Veterans Day event, dedicates flagpole/plaque

David Oelkers, Commander of American Legion Post 77, said being able to be a part of the annual celebration every year is an opportunity he never passes up, as it means the world to him and his fellow veterans.

“This event means a lot to us,” Oelkers said. “Chippewa Manor always does such a great job of putting an event together every year and recognizing all of the veterans in our area. I know all of the veterans who were here today certainly appreciate being recognized.”

Also on display during the event Tuesday was the six-foot post-it Veterans Day thank you card. Over 2,000 messages from area schools and community centers adorn the massive card. In addition to being on display at Chippewa Manor Tuesday, the card will be viewable at Mason Shoe Co., American Legion Post 1038 and the Chippewa Falls Public Library over the e next week.

Chippewa Manor currently has 18 residents who served in the United States Armed Forces and three staff members who are veterans as well. Gengler said Tuesday’s Veterans Day event meant a lot to them as COVID-19 has already claimed the majority of events/gatherings in 2020..