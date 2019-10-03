More “tiny homes” — mobile homeless shelters — are moving forward in Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa Falls City Council held a first reading this week on allowing two of the tiny homes to be placed outside Notre Dame Parish, 117 Allen St.
The council will hold a second hearing on Oct. 15, and will vote then on approving the request.
Councilman John Monarski asked about the proposed location of the tiny homes, which would be at the end of a parking lot, away from buildings.
“During the winter time, they’ll be out in the middle of a field,” Monarski said. “Wouldn’t it be better to put it close to the parking lot, right next to a garage?”
Mike Cohoon, a pastor at Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie who has led the effort to place the tiny homes in the community, said one reason for the location is it would be next to a light pole and electrical outlets.
A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. Each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete, between construction and furnishings.
You have free articles remaining.
If approved, this would be the fifth location of tiny homes in the area: four in city limits and one in Lake Hallie. All are placed at area churches that are working on plans to address homelessness in the Chippewa Falls community.
Four more tiny homes are planned or under construction. In August, the Rotary Club of Chippewa Falls provided a $10,000 grant toward the construction of a larger shelter, big enough for a family of four or five members.
Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size, Cohoon added. In the three years since the tiny homes were unveiled, homeless individuals have used the shelters totaling 2,400 nights, he said.
In February 2017, the city council approved the first conditional permit for a tiny home to be placed at Trinity United Methodist Church, and has since approved the permits for the other two locations in the city: two have been placed at Chippewa Valley Bible Church on the south side of Chippewa Falls and one is at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on the city’s West Hill.
The long-term goal is to have a village where all the tiny homes are placed together. People staying in tiny homes need to pass a background check first. Police have reported no problems with residents in the homes.
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since the Harmony House closed in February 2014. The Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition, a group of 17 area churches, has been working on ways to fill the void since Harmony House closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.