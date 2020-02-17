A local movie theater chain is closing one location for renovations as another location reopens.
Micon Cinemas, a locally owned chain owned and operated by Mike and Connie Olson, has first-run locations in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, and a second location in downtown Eau Claire that typically shows films at a reduced price.
The Downtown Budget had been closed since its heating system ruptured on New Year’s Eve. Its new rooftop heating system was installed Wednesday, and the heat came back on just an hour before the theater reopened Friday afternoon.
The Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas location closed Monday for renovations and will not reopen until April 30.
The location’s eight auditoriums, which had featured traditional stadium seating, will be upgraded to recliner seating. In addition, the bathrooms will be remodeled, new carpet will be installed, and each auditorium will get new screens, speakers, drapes and flooring.
You have free articles remaining.
Micon Cinemas co-owner Connie Olson said the decision to close the theater entirely, instead of doing the construction in phases, was made in order to be fully operational during the busy summer season.
“We were going to try to do it in pieces, four theaters at a time, but it just didn’t work out,” Olson said. “The way the movie business works is movies in the summer are big, and we couldn’t have only a few screens open during that time. And with all of the businesses working together, we came to the conclusion that it is in everyone’s best interest to just close the theater for a couple of months and do it all at one time.”
Olson said the 2½-month closure also will allow for the installation of new cement.
“The cement takes an entire month to pour and settle, so that’s why it is such a long process,” Olson said. “The cement has to be done before we can actually go in and paint it and do anything else to the auditoriums themselves. It’ll be a long process, but worth it in the end.”
Despite not showing movies until May, the concession stand and VIP lounge will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. daily to allow people to snag a tasty treat or snack, even if they can’t take it into the theater to see the latest blockbuster. Patrons will also still be able to purchase gift cards at theater location during the remodel.
The Eau Claire location will offer additional showtimes and deals until the remodel is complete in Chippewa Falls. Option include early matinee showtimes and discounts for senior citizen Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We hope people will stop in and check out the progress,” Olson said. “We also hope people will stop into our other two locations in Eau Claire during this time. We are doing things to get people to come down to Eau Claire and keep seeing movies and come and see what the recliners will be like at the Chippewa Falls location if they haven’t yet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.