Chippewa school board hosts virtual superintendent search stakeholders meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Falls community came together Tuesday night to guide a search for the new face of the school district.

The Chippewa Falls School Board hosted a virtual stakeholders meeting in which key individuals from around the area were able to speak with the superintendent search firm McPherson & Jacobson and the school board to communicate their expectations.

School board president David Czech said the meeting affirmed his confidence in the chosen search firm and is positive it will help guide the board to the best superintendent candidates.

“The board received feedback from our community stakeholder groups to assist us as we search for a new superintendent,” Czech said. “McPherson and Jacobson is keeping us on our timeline and we are confident we can meet our goal beginning the final interview process around the third week of June.”

McPherson & Jacobson LLC is an executive recruitment and development service specializing in executive searches for public entities. The company, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has assisted hundreds of local and national searches.

Another result to come out of Tuesday’s meeting included saying goodbye to current school board student representative John Dienger and welcoming new student representative Brihan Dressel.