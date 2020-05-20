Chippewa school board hosts virtual superintendent search stakeholders meeting

The Chippewa Falls community came together Tuesday night to guide a search for the new face of the school district.
The Chippewa Falls School Board hosted a virtual stakeholders meeting in which key individuals from around the area were able to speak with the superintendent search firm McPherson & Jacobson and the school board to communicate their expectations.
School board president David Czech said the meeting affirmed his confidence in the chosen search firm and is positive it will help guide the board to the best superintendent candidates.
“The board received feedback from our community stakeholder groups to assist us as we search for a new superintendent,” Czech said. “McPherson and Jacobson is keeping us on our timeline and we are confident we can meet our goal beginning the final interview process around the third week of June.”
McPherson & Jacobson LLC is an executive recruitment and development service specializing in executive searches for public entities. The company, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has assisted hundreds of local and national searches.
Another result to come out of Tuesday’s meeting included saying goodbye to current school board student representative John Dienger and welcoming new student representative Brihan Dressel.
Czech said Dienger has been an outstanding student leader and is proud to continue to his level of success next school year when Dressel fills his shoes.
“We are really excited and believe we have found another shining example of a Chi-Hi student with a stellar future and look forward to working with her this next year,” Czech said.
