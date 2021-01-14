Chippewa school district staff to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Things are starting to look up in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD), but superintendent Jeff Holmes is urging everyone to proceed with caution.

After a decline in COVID-19 cases at the tail end of 2020, elementary age students were able to return to campus four days a week with an asynchronous Friday beginning on Jan. 4. Holmes has visited five of the six elementary schools in the district and said students and teachers are excited to be back.

Since returning to campus, those six elementary schools are reporting a 95% attendance rate, the same rate present during remote learning and higher than the attendance rate during the same period in 2020.

A concern within the community is there will be a spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases following the holiday season. Holmes said the danger for this is still present, but leading numbers are trending in the right direction.

“We’ve seen a slight bump in regards to COVID-19 cases after Christmas, but it’s not to the extent that we saw in November around Thanksgiving,” Holmes said. “This week and next week will be quite telling as to what spike we may see.”