{{featured_button_text}}
Learning Pavilions

Learning pavilions were completed at Halmstad Elementary (left) and Southview Elementary (right) schools last week to honor the three Girl Scouts and one mother who lost their lives last year in Chippewa Falls.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

From all of us in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and especially the students and staff at Halmstad Elementary and Southview Elementary Schools, we want to say thank you to the following businesses that were instrumental in making the Halmstad Learning Pavilion and Southview Learning Pavilion possible for our students.

Thank you as well to all who donated their time, talents and finances to make the learning pavilions possible.

Thank you to WEAU, RCU, Miron Construction, Chippewa Valley Excavating, Chippewa Concrete Services, Rock & Tait Exteriors, Haas Sons Inc., Izzy’s Construction, Natural Stone Veneer Int., B&B Electric, Stein Bros. Steel, Farrell Equipment, Huffcutt Concrete, CVTC, Xcel Energy, Powder Plus, Collision Center, Poligon/Porter Corporation, Reese Recreation Products and Central Lutheran Church.

We have been constantly reminded how fortunate we are to be a part of this wonderful community.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.