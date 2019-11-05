From all of us in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and especially the students and staff at Halmstad Elementary and Southview Elementary Schools, we want to say thank you to the following businesses that were instrumental in making the Halmstad Learning Pavilion and Southview Learning Pavilion possible for our students.
Thank you as well to all who donated their time, talents and finances to make the learning pavilions possible.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you to WEAU, RCU, Miron Construction, Chippewa Valley Excavating, Chippewa Concrete Services, Rock & Tait Exteriors, Haas Sons Inc., Izzy’s Construction, Natural Stone Veneer Int., B&B Electric, Stein Bros. Steel, Farrell Equipment, Huffcutt Concrete, CVTC, Xcel Energy, Powder Plus, Collision Center, Poligon/Porter Corporation, Reese Recreation Products and Central Lutheran Church.
We have been constantly reminded how fortunate we are to be a part of this wonderful community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.