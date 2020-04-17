Chippewa Valley arts venues navigate cancellations, closure during pandemic

The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls has also canceled about a dozen shows, everything through mid-May. One show slated for March has been rescheduled for early June with the others set for the fall. A community performance for July has also been canceled because rehearsals were set to begin in early May.

Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center, said they were already busy this fall and that will only increase. Not only are performances being pushed back, but it's also art classes and exhibits and some weddings. This has put financial difficulty on venues, like many other businesses, as they have been deferring revenue to a later date and not bringing in any new revenue.

"It’s just a tough situation all the way around and we’re all scrambling to make the best of it," she said.

For performances that were canceled the Heyde Center has been providing refunds after first asking if ticket purchasers are willing to donate the proceeds of the ticket. The Mabel Tainter changed its refund policy lately. Before, ticket purchasers had the option to either donate the proceeds to the theater, transfer them to someone else or credit to your account to be used for a show at a later date. With tough economic times, they've now provided the option to just receive the refund.