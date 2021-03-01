Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association doubles in size, will hold in-person beekeeping course

The cost of the class is $40. Lunch and drinks for each participant will be on their own – sack lunches are encouraged. Those interested in registering for the class may send a check made out to Chippewa-Eau Claire Beekeepers and mail it to Randy Rykal, 148 N Main St, Cadott, WI 54727.

Registrants are asked to include their email address and phone number so that instructors can pass along any last-minute instructions or preparations.

Apiary Doubles in its Second Year

The Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association, in partnership with Xcel Energy and Beaver Creek Reserve, is again offering plots for area beekeepers in a new community apiary in the Village of Lake Hallie in Chippewa County, doubling the number of plots available from seven to 14 in the apiary’s second year.

The apiary is particularly suited to individuals who wish to keep bees but live in an area that is not suited to beekeeping, or in a community that heavily regulates or taxes beekeepers.

Participants in the community apiary will be offered plots of 16 feet by 16 feet, suitable for up to four hives. The plots are set among 32 acres of developing wildflower habitat next to an Xcel Energy substation located just off Business 53 and 40th Ave. in the Village of Lake Hallie.