Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association doubles in size, will hold in-person beekeeping course

The Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association has announced that the club’s community apiary in the Village of Lake Hallie will double in size for 2021 and that its introductory beekeeping course will be held in-person at an Eau Claire Church.
Beekeeping 101, which explores the hobby of beekeeping, will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 6 at the Wesleyan Church, across Clairemont Avenue from Memorial High School at 2405 Keith St. in Eau Claire.
The annual class is normally held at Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek, but holding the March class in the church will allow the instruction to occur in a safe manner observing physical distancing. Face masks will be required in observance of local and state ordinances. Entry will be via the main door of the church.
The class, staged by the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association, is designed to teach the basics to help new beekeepers get started. The course is taught by veteran local beekeepers Randy Rykal of Cadott, Don Hauser and William Korb of Chippewa Falls, Veronica Knudsen of Elk Mound and Todd Anger of Eau Claire.
“We have held the class for several years and it will provide the new or prospective beekeeper a wealth of information,” Rykal said. “Topics include bee biology, bee behavior, siting a hive, acquiring bees, bee health, plants for your bees and early feeding for your bees.”
The cost of the class is $40. Lunch and drinks for each participant will be on their own – sack lunches are encouraged. Those interested in registering for the class may send a check made out to Chippewa-Eau Claire Beekeepers and mail it to Randy Rykal, 148 N Main St, Cadott, WI 54727.
Registrants are asked to include their email address and phone number so that instructors can pass along any last-minute instructions or preparations.
Apiary Doubles in its Second Year
The Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association, in partnership with Xcel Energy and Beaver Creek Reserve, is again offering plots for area beekeepers in a new community apiary in the Village of Lake Hallie in Chippewa County, doubling the number of plots available from seven to 14 in the apiary’s second year.
The apiary is particularly suited to individuals who wish to keep bees but live in an area that is not suited to beekeeping, or in a community that heavily regulates or taxes beekeepers.
Participants in the community apiary will be offered plots of 16 feet by 16 feet, suitable for up to four hives. The plots are set among 32 acres of developing wildflower habitat next to an Xcel Energy substation located just off Business 53 and 40th Ave. in the Village of Lake Hallie.
Beekeepers can rent a plot in the apiary for $20 per year. They must provide their own equipment and bees. Other requirements include a commitment to keeping bees safe and healthy and a commitment to follow access and safety guidelines. Plots will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available through the club’s website chippewavalleybeekeepers.com.
Participants in the program are required to be members of the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association. Annual dues for a family to join the club are $10, and association president Galen Klisiewicz said the benefits of club membership are well worth it, especially for first-time beekeepers.
“Mentorship is critical for any new beekeeper,” Klisiewicz said, “and the club is full of individuals excited to share their knowledge with fellow beekeepers. The club also builds camaraderie, and we have honey extraction equipment that is shared within the club.”
Klisiewicz said the community apiary will have something to offer for beekeepers of all ranges of experience, including access to what will become prime bee habitat, avoidance of city beekeeping permit fees, and the promotion of pollinators of all kinds.
First-time beekeepers are eligible to rent a place in the community apiary but are required to take a beekeeping class. Club vice president Corey Grotte pointed out that the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association partners with Beaver Creek Reserve to offer training sessions such as the one scheduled for next month.
“Our Beekeeping 101 course in March is a day-long course that covers basic beekeeping skills, bee biology and needed equipment,” Grotte said. “The second class takes place in May, and focuses on handling bees, bee health and hive-maintenance – and includes a hands-on experience with the hives the club keeps at Beaver Creek. The August class features presentations on preparing hives for winter, and class members will extract the honey from the Beaver Creek bees.”