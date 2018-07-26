A popular Christian music artist, free watermelon and mud pits all have a place in Chippewa County this weekend.
OneFest, Cadott’s Nabor Days and the Stanley Lions Club’s Watermelon Fest will run throughout this upcoming weekend in Chippewa Falls, Cadott and Stanley.
The youngest of the three, OneFest will fill the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds with Christians, while traditions continue in Cadott and Stanley parks, as two community groups raise funds for their local organizations.
OneFest hopes to begin Christian music tradition
Running Saturday, July 28 through Sunday, July 29, OneFest will host two days of Christian music and worship for the first time in Chippewa Falls.
The event began as a response to a need noticed among the community, organizer Heather Flashinski told the Herald in June.
“(It was) just a thought by quite a few people that there’s not one in the area,” Flashinski said. “There’s all sorts of music but not any Christian music. There’s other Christian music festivals, but they’re far away… (We) want to bring people together as one and worship under the stars together,” Flashinski said.
The festival will feature headliner Tenth Avenue North at 9 p.m., a popular artist that fellow organizer and former host of his own Christian music festival Kevin Schultz said he is personally excited to see.
Flashinski’s idea to begin a Christian music festival in Chippewa Falls played right into Schultz’s idea to create a larger festival than the one he started on his parents’ farm in 2015, Schultz said.
Mandisa, who is most known outside of Christian music circles for her appearance on American Idol, will warm up the crowd for Tenth Avenue North, performing at 7 p.m. Other main stage acts include Citizen Way, Love & The Outcome and Sanctus Real. Cloverton will kick things off on the main stage at 11 a.m. Saturday.
On the festival’s side stage, attendees can start the day at 10 a.m. with the collective choir, who will be followed by Sparrows Rising, Brady Luke, Brayton Meyer, 513Free and Light45.
On Sunday, attendees will worship together at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Fontenot. The service will feature the band We Are Leo.
Through Friday, tickets to the festival are $50 for general admission, $125 for families, $25 for children ages five and under and free for children under the age of 4. At the gate, admission is $60 for a general ticket, $150 for families, $30 for children between ages 5 and 12 and free for children under 4 years old. Saturday’s parking is $5, while attendees can park for free on Sunday.
Nabor days back for its neighbors
Back for its 64th year, Cadott’s Nabor Days is heading into its second year under the direction of the Cadott Community Association.
When the Cadott Area Chamber of Commerce was shuttered last year, the association got together to plan the 63rd annual festival in its place, donating a total of 20 percent of its proceeds to new bleachers at the local ball fields and park equipment at Riverview Park.
“It’s Nabor Days; it’s a family tradition,” said Heather Eslinger, the association’s sponsorship director and interim treasurer. “It’s something that… the kids and parents alike are going to remember for years to come.”
Festival organizers don’t have an exact percentage or number they hope to donate this year, Eslinger said, but a goal of the committee is to create better signage to direct more visitors to downtown Cadott and promote local businesses.
The event will also be donating $500 to both the Cadott class of 2020 and the 4-H club for volunteering, Eslinger added.
The festival begins Friday evening with various events, such as the queen coronation at 6:30 p.m. in the Cadott High School auditorium, the Local Farm Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. and free music in the beer tent from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The Cadott Historical Society will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, while various baseball, beanbag, human foosball and dart tournaments comprise the whole weekend.
A parade, craft and vendor fair, Bingo and duck races will also be at the festival.
Families are invited to the gathering’s Punt, Pass and Kick contest, a rock wall, the Family Fun Zone — featuring inflatables, games and a photo booth — and a free movie in eastern part of Riverview Park on Saturday.
The park will host a majority of the festival’s events, unless otherwise specified.
Local police and emergency agencies are warning travelers along Highway 27 — which splits the park — to be mindful of pedestrians walking to the festival.
New this year, Eslinger said the event will feature an extraction demonstration by the Cadott Fire Department and first responders from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Life Link III Helicopter Services will also land at the festival at 3 p.m. that day.
The fire department’s popular Mud Bog will also be back around noon Saturday, as contestants plow vehicles through a big pit of mud.
As always, Eslinger said the Cadott FFA Alumni cheese curd booth will be open all weekend, and patrons can enjoy charcoal chicken from the Cadott Lions Club along with brats, burgers, hotdogs, tacos and other varieties of festival treats.
Watermelon crawl to Stanley
Aimed at families, the Stanley Lions Club will host its 44th annual fruit-themed fundraiser on Sunday: Watermelon Fest.
The day will include a car show, a craft and vendor fair, a cake walk, a 5K run/walk, Bingo and a charcoal chicken dinner in Chapman Park. The run/walk and car show will begin at 9 a.m., while the craft fair runs all day, and the charcoal dinner will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Norm Christianson, Stanley mayor and Lion, said the day is dedicated to families, as the event remains alcohol free.
“It’s going to be a family day at the park,” Christianson said. “It’s mainly to come as a family and enjoy the things that are going on there.”
And, of course, patrons will be treated to free watermelon beginning at 11 a.m. The sweet summer treat will be free until it’s gone.
Funds raised from the event will benefit Lions projects and scholarships.
Learn more about all three events on Facebook.
