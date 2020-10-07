Chippewa Valley businesses given the chance to win funds through COVID-19 related innovation

Chippewa Valley small businesses have a chance to flex their creativity and gain some revenue along the way.
A total of $3 million in federal CARES Act support will be shared among about 200 state-based small businesses through the “We’re All Innovating Contest,” produced by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. with the cooperation of the Wisconsin Technology Council.
For-profit companies ranging up to 50 full-time equivalent employees have until 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18 to enter the contest at wisconsininnovates.com.
The contest will recognize and promote the creative ways startups and small businesses are adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners will be selected through an independent, competitive process designed to support new business models and technological innovations.
The contest is designed to reward as many of these ideas as possible. It will help offset costs incurred between Mar. 1 and those anticipated through Dec. 30 of this year. Additional criteria will consider progress to date and the potential for the innovation to move forward.
Support Local Journalism
“We know there is a great deal of business innovation in the Chippewa Valley region of western Wisconsin,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “We hope those firms enter their creative ideas in the ‘We’re All Innovating Contest.”
The three categories for the contest include:
Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health. These are innovations targeted at combating the impact of the virus on health. This could be safety equipment, detection and testing technology, treatment or prevention medicines, medical devices and equipment or any other innovations related to the health and medical side of the pandemic.
Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on businesses. These are innovations intended to address the business and economic impacts of COVID-19. These innovations could be software for remote work and education, new products to meet demand created by social distancing, tools to allow businesses to operate more efficiently under safer practices, new e-commerce solutions for traditionally brick and mortar businesses and other innovations that help businesses and the economy through these challenging times.
Service and business operation innovations to respond to COVID-19 disruption. Businesses of all shapes and sizes have adjusted how they do business during the pandemic. Many have come up with creative solutions to continue their business while others have pivoted to entirely new products and services. Innovations in this category could be a sit-down restaurant adjusting to takeout and delivery, a retail shop increasing its online presence, a service business finding new ways to meet with clients or any other business model pivot that allows your business to survive and even thrive during the pandemic.
The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.