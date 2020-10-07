Chippewa Valley businesses given the chance to win funds through COVID-19 related innovation

The three categories for the contest include:

Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health. These are innovations targeted at combating the impact of the virus on health. This could be safety equipment, detection and testing technology, treatment or prevention medicines, medical devices and equipment or any other innovations related to the health and medical side of the pandemic.

Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on businesses. These are innovations intended to address the business and economic impacts of COVID-19. These innovations could be software for remote work and education, new products to meet demand created by social distancing, tools to allow businesses to operate more efficiently under safer practices, new e-commerce solutions for traditionally brick and mortar businesses and other innovations that help businesses and the economy through these challenging times.