The Chippewa Valley’s biggest band just released its largest musical risk.
Bon Iver is a Grammy-winning indie/folk rock band from Eau Claire. Fronted by local favorite Justin Vernon, Bon Iver is known for hit singles such as “Skinny Love” and “Holocene” and just released its fourth full-length studio album “i,i” on Friday. The album is a landmark release in the Chippewa Valley and a few area businesses held events around the record’s release.
Volume One and The Local Store in Eau Claire held a listening party for Bon Iver’s “i,i” earlier in August, as the group debuted the album on streaming services before the record’s physical release this week.
During this event, attendees had the opportunity to congregate and hear the album in advance, one of many similar events throughout the country. Many listeners found the record incorporated unique instrumentation and shorter songs than past releases, a welcomed change of pace for the indie rock band.
Josh Ericson attended one of these listening parties, opting not to stream it in advance and said the album is quite different from their previous three albums, “22, A Million,” “Bon Iver, Bon Iver” and “For Emma, Forever Ago.”
“Every time they come out with an album, it is always something new,” Ericson said. “I think it keeps them from getting stale. Yeah, everyone still clings to the first record, but I feel like they’ve grown a lot since then and gotten stronger musically.”
On the physical media side of the new Bon Iver release, Revival Records — an independent record store in downtown Eau Claire — held a midnight listening party for the new album Thursday night, selling vinyl and CD copies of the album and offering a smattering of bonus items such as flexi discs and pins.
Revival Records owner Billy Siegel said since he opened his original location in 2009, he has seen the band evolve and change in a unique way that has enabled the group to capture lightning in a bottle and maintain a large and loyal fan base in the Chippewa Valley.
“I think they’ve changed the way they’ve wanted to change, which is great,” Siegel said. “A lot of artists who are musical geniuses are like that. They don’t listen to what people want to hear from them, they make what they want to hear. I think that’s true music and will pull at the heartstrings more often.”
Beyond the new music on Bon Iver’s “i,i,” the group has made an impact throughout the Chippewa Valley throughout their decade-long career. The band has played local venues such as UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, the Eaux Claires festival, and Justin Vernon has also invested in local hotspots the Pablo Center at the Confluence and The Lismore.
Siegel said when Bon Iver releases an album or comes through the Chippewa Valley on tour, it helps local businesses (Bon Iver is one of the best-selling artists at Revival Records), as community members come together to support the album and be a part of a Chippewa Valley musical moment.
“They’ve been such a huge part of this area for so long,” Siegel said. “For them to come out with a new album, it’s just a renewal of excitement in the area. They’re incredibly big for all of the local businesses that are downtown and businesses that can benefit from calling the Chippewa Valley home.”
Now that the new album is out, the next step for Bon Iver is heading out on tour in support of the record this fall, including multiple stops in the Midwest in cities such as St. Paul and Chicago. “i,i” is now available on all streaming sites and in stores throughout the Chippewa Valley.
