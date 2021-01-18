Chippewa Valley celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually

The Chippewa Valley found a way to come together for a special holiday while remaining safe.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring an influential American civil rights leader most known for his campaigns to end racial segregation on public transport and for racial equality in the United States, went virtual in the Chippewa Valley in 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 preventing individuals from gathering in small groups, a program held through the Pablo Center at the Confluence took place.. The “Chippewa Valley 2021 Martin Luther King Remembrance Celebration” was livestreamed from noon-8:30 p.m., consisting of a variety of programming.

Event organizer Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, president of sponsoring organization United Bridges, said the virtual event was held in order to unite the community by championing diversity, especially during a time where racial issues are still present in the country.

“This event will bring area residents together to celebrate their commitment toward a more united community enriched by its diversity,” Ducksworth-Lawton said.