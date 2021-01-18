Chippewa Valley celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually

The Chippewa Valley found a way to come together for a special holiday while remaining safe.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring an influential American civil rights leader most known for his campaigns to end racial segregation on public transport and for racial equality in the United States, went virtual in the Chippewa Valley in 2021.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 preventing individuals from gathering in small groups, a program held through the Pablo Center at the Confluence took place.. The “Chippewa Valley 2021 Martin Luther King Remembrance Celebration” was livestreamed from noon-8:30 p.m., consisting of a variety of programming.
Event organizer Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, president of sponsoring organization United Bridges, said the virtual event was held in order to unite the community by championing diversity, especially during a time where racial issues are still present in the country.
“This event will bring area residents together to celebrate their commitment toward a more united community enriched by its diversity,” Ducksworth-Lawton said.
The programming included a panel discussion about the history of the KKK in the Chippewa Valley, discussions about antisemitism and racism, a program called “We’re Still Dreaming,” with music and readings from local contributors as well as other offerings.
Adrian Truitt, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, said having the virtual event, and making an event happen during the COVID-19 pandemic, is an important occurrence to pull the community in the right direction.
“I feel like we need to have these discussions right now,” Truitt said. “There’s a lot of anger and unrest in the world right now, so making sure people feel heard is really important. A lot of good can come from hearing Martin Luther King’s message of love and unity, because I think it’s something a lot of people forget.”
The event was held in collaboration between United Bridges, the Pablo Center at the Confluence, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout, Chippewa Valley Technical College and the cities of Eau Claire and Altoona.