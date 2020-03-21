Chippewa Valley churches find new ways of spreading the good word

Sturgis is pleased his church made the decision a couple of years ago to invest in all this technology.

“We wanted to be a church where people are at,” he said. “We know the stats of how often people look at their smartphones. The silver lining is we’re getting back to using the Internet the way it was meant to be used.”

With COVID-19 now officially in the Chippewa Valley with a handful of confirmed cases, Sturgis said they didn’t want to open the doors at all, not even for a small group.

“We had originally intended to open our doors from 8:30 a.m. to noon to relax, pray and have communion,” Sturgis said. “But we heard on Monday that we were limited to 10, so we decided it wasn’t worth it.”

Sturgis said it was important to have a plan in place for people to continue to worship. He is looking at ways to get creative, and perhaps have a production for Holy Week.

“We’re just trying to maintain the sense of normalcy and worship,” Sturgis said.

Smaller production

Pastor Mike Cohoon from Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie also has recorded his sermon, but rather than do it from an empty church, he’s gone to a more intimate setting.