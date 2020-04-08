Chippewa Valley churches gear up online options for Easter week services

Local churches normally would be preparing to welcome hundreds or thousands of parishioners into their places of worship in the coming days.
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the suggested efforts of social distancing from health organizations, many are staying home as this Sunday’s Easter holiday approaches.
But those churches are still finding ways to reach their congregations through online services and communication in time for one of the most important religious weeks of the year. Some churches have already been offering video streams of their services while others are getting up to speed in time for Easter.
The Church of Notre Dame in Chippewa Falls hosted its first livestream last weekend for its Palm Sunday service and the Rev.Jesse Burish credited McDonell Area Catholic Schools and his congregation for helping the first run through go well.
“I was grateful and I didn’t even need to initiate it that much,” Burish said. “People stepped up and are working to improve things from this past weekend.”
Burish received many messages of thanks for the effort and said while many church activities have been cancelled, many more are simply being reinvented to help make sure parishioners are able to worship.
Burish said Catholic liturgies can be found online or on television, but many have come to find that keeping the connection to their local church is important.
“It’s just a lot of reinventing the wheel or refiguring how we do things or how we can effectively proclaim the gospel and keep people connected to God and capable of having a life of prayer and all of that as community is a little more challenged right now,” Burish said.
Pastor Aaron Sturgis of Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls said his church is sticking to the plan it had mapped out since social distance began last month of offering a livestream of events on its website and Facebook page. Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the church’s first livestream and Sturgis said the church has seen growth in its viewership.
“We’ve seen a tremendous increase in our online (viewership),” Sturgis said. “Last week, we had close to 1,000 people tune in online to watch our streams so that’s been refreshing to see people engage.”
Those livestreams have been produced by staffs of few people, in accordance with guidelines limiting the amount of people in public places. Sturgis said his church is keeping it as simple as possible, needing only three people to put together an online service with those people not even being in the same room at the same time.
Lead Pastor Kyle Gunderson of Cedarbrook Church in Menomonie admitted producing services in front of a camera in lieu of a congregation was awkward at first, but the more important thing was making sure the service went on. But that has also allowed for churches to reach parishioners outside of their immediate area.
“Being in an empty room with a camera to speak is certainly really, really strange,” Gunderson said. “I think we’re trying to see it as an opportunity. We’ve definitely seen some people that are outside of the driving distance to Cedarbrook popping into our Facebook feeds and popping into our online services. So we’ve seen some new people actually make donations which is cool or make faith commitments which is even more spectacular where people are hours or states away, finding a way to connect with their faith because of these online services.”
There has also been the challenge of staying connected with church-goers on daily announcements and events. Online weekly bulletins reach many but not all parishioners, so Cedarbrook and other churches have set up old-fashioned calling trees to keep those of all technological knowledge in the loop on events and announcements.
The disappearance of in-person attendance for services has also led to fewer financial contributions. Parishioners can set up online ways of contributing to local churches, with Gunderson saying local parishes also want to be understanding and sympathetic to those who may be going through difficult financial situations.
“We try to communicate from a position of grace that if something’s come up in their lives where this has stressed them out financially, we’re trying to say as often and in as many places as possible (to) let us know,” Gunderson said. “We want to care for you spiritually in this time of loss and if now is not a time to be giving we totally understand that can happen.”
Parishioners should check with their churches for a schedule of events and to see how they can take part from their homes.
The method of worship may be different this Easter, but the messages and values will remain the same.
“Social distancing is going to be the hashtag of the year and social distancing doesn’t mean we distance ourselves from connections,” Sturgis said. “One of the things I’m noticing is the internet and social media…the silver lining or the bright spot in all of this is we’re actually going back to using social media and the internet it was intended for and to just really connect at a different level with people using these tools that we have our fingertips, allowing us to still connect, still care for one another all while keeping our distance.”
