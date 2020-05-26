Chippewa Valley churches make congregations' safety paramount during COVID-19 pandemic

In a time of panic and uncertainty, Chippewa Falls’ places of worship continue to emphasize the health and safety of their congregations.
Religious worship is integral to the lives of many Chippewa Valley residents, and for the past two months COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into many parishioners’ lives.
Beginning in mid-March under Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, churches and all places of worship have been forced to close to protect against the spread of coronavirus. While the majority of organizations adhered to the regulations, a number of entities claimed “religious liberties” to keep their doors open for as long as possible.
Troy Solava, teaching elder at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, said he and his staff discussed going down this road as well but ultimately decided against it to air on the side of caution.
“We had a conversation about it,” Solava said. “As far we could tell the government was doing the best they could to protect our state and country. It wasn’t just churches which were targeted, it was schools, businesses and everyone in the community. We’ve just been trying to love our neighbor well and submit to the government. If it had ever gotten to the point where churches were just being violated and nobody else was, then we would’ve had a deeper discussion.”
Aaron Sturgis, Central Lutheran pastor, said leaders at Central Lutheran briefly discussed the “religious liberties” stance but decided against it in the interest of making the safety of the congregation and community in general before anything else.
“We didn’t want to go down that road,” Sturgis said. “Before the Supreme Court ruling we were weighing the risks against the rewards and we decided it wasn’t worth the risk. When we gather, the safety and health of our congregation is our foremost concern. I’m called to protect and care for God’s people and if there is any risk then I can’t do that. It was never about our liberties.”
After a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling eliminating all regulations and orders surrounding COVID-19 at the state level, many churches have begun to open or put a plan in place to reopen their doors. However, many of these religious organizations are going to continue to maintain quite a few practices they implemented during the two-month quarantine period to make their places of worship a safe place for people to return to.
This information is current as of May 20, 2020 and includes information from more than 70 communities served by Lee newspapers. Please check directly with the place of worship for any change in status or services prior to attending or tuning in.
Sturgis said the staff at Central Lutheran used the closure period to bolster their online presence and connect with people on a more personal level.
They hosted Facebook and YouTube live worship videos as well as hosting services on their in-house app.
Sturgis said when Central Lutheran decides to reopen, the way it conducts services will have to drastically change until a vaccine is invented and widely available. He said communion will have to be changed, no bulletins will be passed out and other precautions will be adopted as needed.
“There is going to be a new normal,” Sturgis said. “To what extent that new normal is will have to be addressed when we come to it. We’re going to be significantly changing how we conduct face-to-face interaction. And on top of those changes we are going to continue to pour time and resources into our online presence, because having a connection with people online is more important now than ever.”
Landmark Christian Church pastor Brad Crocker said his organization realized the value of online media during the two-month stay-at-home period, but maintains in-person services will continue to be vital for Landmark Christian Church and other area churches to thrive.
“We’ve seen the value of having an online presence,” Crocker said. “We’ve been able to reach a lot more people during this time and a lot of people who aren’t able to come and be a part of our in-person services are willing to be a part of the online community. But at the same time we realize how much we need each other. There is a feeling of emptiness without having other people around during worship and we hope to get back to that soon. But we thought those policies were put into place for people’s protection. Loving your neighbor is what we’re all about, so we felt that was the right thing to do.”
Area religious leaders and their organizations have been utilizing a variety of resources for the past few months to connect with their congregations, including Zoom video chats, phone calls, live video of worship services and utilizing social media to keep people up-to-date on the status of the church and when they can plan to return.
President Donald Trump urged state governors last week to allow places of worship to reopen immediately due to his opinion that they are essential to the fabric of American society. He also threatened to override state legislation and allow them to reopen himself if governors do not comply.
“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but not churches,” Trump said. “It’s not right, so I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential. These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united. The people are demanding to go to church and synagogue, go to their mosque.”
Whenever all of the churches in the Chippewa Falls area decide to reopen, Solava said being together and worshipping God is the best feeling in the world and will never be replaced by virtual means of practicing your beliefs.
“There is such a power to being together and hearing each other’s voices,” Solava said. “The Bible preaches praying together and all of that has been removed. Everyone should feel a sense of there is something missing because church should be about people gathering in one location. There’s something special about, so there’s frustration there but also hope and excitement for when we do come back and people can celebrate that we finally get to do what we were created for again.”
