In a time of division, an upcoming event in Chippewa Falls is seeking to bring people together.
On Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus is putting on performances of a show called “The Spirit of Unity” at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls. Saturday's show begins at 7 p.m., while Sunday's show begins at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the performances are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $4 for youth. Tickets are available at the Heyde Center box office and online at www.cvca.net.
Executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts Debra Johnson said the event is focused on bringing people together during a time of upheaval and division among people who might otherwise live in harmony.
“The show is about seeking similarities rather than differences,” Johnson said. “It’s also about recognizing what a great community we have, because we do have an amazing one. Singing and getting together is a really positive thing, so I hope people enjoy it.”
The Chippewa Valley Community Chorus is a group of local singers and musicians who have come together for the past 30 years every winter to put on a performance centered on a central theme. Directed by Cathy Reitz and accompanied by Anne Kubiatowicz, the group first came together in January and will culminate this weekend at the Heyde Center.
The group will perform a selection of songs focused on positivity and unity to combat perceived negativity in many areas of current culture. An example of the set list include the popular tracks “Love Makes the World Go Round,” “Shall We Gather at the River?” and “We Shall Overcome.”
Johnson said the central theme of love and unity the concerts are promoting is a universal one and attendees and the general populous should try and take the message to heart.
“We’re all getting tired of a lot of bickering, fighting and negativity,” Johnson said. “Regardless of whether it is political or horrible events happening all the time, they want this show to be a showing of community. We believe in each other and we have to unify and get to know our neighbors better.”
The Heyde Center has hosted the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus concert for many years and this year’s performances are set to be special ones, Johnson said. In addition to the message of love and unity, she said she hopes the attendees of the event can just have a good time at the end of the night after this long winter of heavy snow and negative feelings and realize what a great community the Chippewa Valley is.
“Once you get to know people and get together, it’s harder to not like them,” Johnson said. “Instead of looking at everyone suspiciously and go out into the community and get involved, you find more and more things to love about this community.”
For more information on the “Spirit of Unity” performances this Saturday and Sunday at the Heyde Center for the Arts visit the event page at cvca.net
