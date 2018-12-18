A small-town Wisconsin musician made it to the finals in America’s most watched competitions.
Barron musician Chris Kroeze came in second on the 15th season of “The Voice,” on NBC Tuesday night, narrowly bringing the title home after many performances. Ultimately the title went to a 16-year-old from New Mexico, Chevel Shepherd.
Kroeze’s run on the popular television singing competition has been a beacon of hope for his hometown of Barron after tragedy struck the community earlier this year. Just over two months ago, 13-year-old Jayme Closs from Barron was declared missing and her parents were founded murdered. Kroeze dedicated a performance of The Beatles’ classic track, “Let It Be,” to Closs on the “The Voice.”
Eric Johnson, who attended a Chris Kroeze watch party at The Sandbar in Chippewa Falls Tuesday night, said he appreciated Kroeze’s efforts to put small-town Wisconsin on the map during his tenure on the show.
“Not a lot of people who watch that show even know who we are,” Johnson said. “I remember he played a Beatles song and dedicated it to Jayme and Barron and that was a real standup thing to do. It sucks that he didn’t win, but he still had a great run. He should be proud of himself.”
During his time on “The Voice,” Kroeze captured the heart of America with his down to earth and workingman style. Covering songs from artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the singer and guitarist made a name for himself on the show by showcasing his country/rock infused powerful performances which propelled him to be the most streamed competitor on the voice on Apple Music over the past two weeks.
Amanda Zeller, who also attended the Kroeze watch party at The Sandbar, said she thought Kroeze should have won, but was still happy to see him get so far.
“It’s disappointing he came up short, but there were a lot of good singers,” Zeller said. “He was just so good every time he played, so it would’ve been cool to see him win. It’s also cool that he’s from Wisconsin, so getting to come out tonight and support him was an added bonus. I hope he gets to keep following his dreams.”
One of the standout performances from Tuesday night’s live finale was Kroeze’s performance with 70s rock legends the Doobie Brothers. The legendary band and the upstart singer performed the classic Doobie Brothers song, “Long Train Runnin,” featuring a smooth guitar solo from Kroeze.
Now that the Wisconsin native’s time on the hit NBC show is over, Kroeze still has the rest of his music career to look forward to.
Before joining “The Voice,” Kroeze had been playing shows for years, most of which in venues and bars across the state of Wisconsin. Now that his name is fresh in the minds of not just Wisconsin citizens, but the nation, Kroeze has already joined the Country Jam 2019 lineup in Eau Claire this upcoming summer.
Kroeze’s runner-up finish on “The Voice,” is something he should be proud of and his performances captivated both a nation and small-town in Wisconsin looking for something to lift their spirits in a time of tragedy. No matter where Kroeze’s career goes from here, his time on the show is something Wisconsin won’t soon forget.
