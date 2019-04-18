One of the Chippewa Valley’s hottest young bands is set to release new music and light up the stage Saturday.
Filthy Sweet is a Chippewa Valley based rock band comprised of Christopher McIntyre (vocals/guitar), Jackson Kleingartner (drums) and Kayla Wrukus (bass). The band has been playing locally and touring nationally for the past few years in addition to releasing their first studio record “Honey Bucket” in 2016.
The three young musicians are set to release their new EP “Shake Your Bones” on Saturday with a release show Saturday night at Everybuddy’s Bar and Grill in Chippewa Falls. Opening for Filthy Sweet will be local favorites Truth Before Treason and high energy act Mixed Company. Doors open for the 92.9 the X and Azara sponsored event at 8 p.m. with tickets being $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
McIntyre said the upcoming EP was more difficult to write than their first album, even having to overcome a writing slump, but said the four songs are the best thing they’ve done yet and will deliver a few surprises.
“All four of these songs we’re really proud of,” McIntyre said. “We tried to make them all sound a bit different. One of the songs called ‘Melted’ has a ton of vocal layers in the chorus which make it sound really huge. That’s just one example of us doing something on this EP we weren’t used to doing before.”
Before the current incarnation of Filthy Sweet, the band was originally called Frantic Antics and endured a few lineup and sound changes over their history. Since then, the band has played Rock Fest in Cadott, opened for nationally known acts, garnered airplay in multiple markets and even have their own signature beer from Northwoods brewing. It is a blueberry wheat Belgian style ale which will be on tap Saturday at Everybuddy’s.
McIntyre said touring and playing shows over the years have made the band much tighter musically and personally, though it hasn’t come without its challenges.
“Touring has made the band much tighter,” McIntyre said. “We can feel each other out a lot better now that we’ve done a couple of runs. We can anticipate what each other is going to do. It’s also made us realize touring isn’t easy, but it is definitely an awesome thing. It’s kind of fun to wake up in a Walmart parking lot and brush your teeth there.”
Owner of Everybuddy’s Bar and Grill, Wesley Partlo, said the band has grown exponentially over the years they’ve performed at the intimate downtown Chippewa Falls venue.
“They’ve become a lot tighter band and they’ve matured a lot,” Partlo said. “It’s more about writing their own music rather than playing someone else’s anymore.”
Partlo said many of the bands who were around when Filthy Sweet started have since become inactive and their longevity is a testament to just how hard working the band is.
“Fans can expect to see the next generation of rock n’ roll right in front of their faces,” Partlo said. “Bands like Filthy Sweet are bands I try to work with at an early age to keep rock n’ roll scene alive. This is the one band from the last six or seven years that’s still out there and doing well.”
McIntyre said with the combination of Filthy Sweets and the two other acts on the bill, fans are in for a special night.
“People are in for a really high energy show,” McIntyre said. “We’re just going to give it our all and make sure that everyone who comes has a blast.”
You can listen to Filthy Sweet’s music on Spotify, iTunes and visit them at their website at filthysweetband.com.
