Chippewa Valley golf course owners grapple with ruling

“It’s all cost to me right now,” Wagner said, and it will remain that way until he is able to open up the clubhouse doors once again.

A number of other states still allow golfing, however. Wagner said a few things he’d be willing to do to keep the course running is leave the flags in the golf course holes, raise the cups up so you don’t have to reach in to grab your ball, pull ball washers off the property and tend to the tee box every 15 minutes to keep the course clean.

While he hasn’t had the opportunity to implement any of these measures to keep his business open, Wagner said he still believes his golf course is cleaner than many of the other locations deemed essential.

“If we put a few restrictions in, people probably wouldn’t be anywhere near each other,” Wagner said. “They’d probably be farther away than they would be in a park or at Walmart, but we just need to be considering if we should be taking the chance or not at the end of the day.”

While frustration continues to mount among small business owners as they lose valuable chances at making a living, Wagner said the community’s health is the most important thing and he and his employees will be right there to greet patrons once the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

“It’s great to see that people are really on board with trying to buy local,” Wagner said. “I understand the large corporate operations need cash flow too, but we need to focus on our small businesses for the time being. It’s tough, but people just need to hunker down. It would be nice if people could be out golfing, but we need to be safe and healthy for now.”

