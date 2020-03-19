Chippewa Valley high school offers unique extracurricular opportunities

“We don’t have things like business education, art and music, so this is a way our kids can earn credit above and beyond their core classes,” Schaller said. “It also helps them lose some potential barriers. For example, volunteering can open their eyes to a variety of different things and have them grow socially as well as personally. Whether it is barriers to their success in school, or barriers in general life, these opportunities are invaluable.”

In addition to the actions of the groups, Schaller said these groups also offer students the chance to share with each other and grow interpersonally.

“These opportunities are also a great place for them to share what is on their mind and how they’re feeling,” Shaller said. “The culture of the groups is such that a kid can open up, they can share their experiences and they know they’re going to be treated respectfully, not just by the adults in the room but by their fellow students.”

In an institution devoid of many of the things which make up a traditional high school, the personal growth groups at Chippewa Valley high school are an increasingly valuable asset to the students, their families and the community at large.

