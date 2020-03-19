Chippewa Valley high school offers unique extracurricular opportunities

A variety of programs at a local high school are doing wonders for helping its students flourish in and out of the classroom.
The personal growth groups at Chippewa Valley high school, an alternative education option, are a cluster of groups and activities students can participate in and earn in-school credit.
Dave Schaller, principal of Chippewa Valley high school Alternative Programs, said the groups are all-encompassing and cover a wide variety of topics and interests.
“Everything they’re doing outside of class could be incorporated into this program,” Schaller said. “It has them learning in different ways and oftentimes it has them growing as individuals. Our best avenue for growth and success is how we work on things for ourselves. Because if we’re making ourselves better, everything else will flow from that.”
A few examples of the personal growth group options include the Nutrition Project where students have the opportunity to make healthy food for their classmates for breakfast, volunteering at local organizations and a wide assortment of other options are available as well.
Schaller said these groups are essential to livelihood of Chippewa Valley high school because they aren’t able to provide traditional extracurricular activities, so this is the best next option for the kids in the school.
“We don’t have things like business education, art and music, so this is a way our kids can earn credit above and beyond their core classes,” Schaller said. “It also helps them lose some potential barriers. For example, volunteering can open their eyes to a variety of different things and have them grow socially as well as personally. Whether it is barriers to their success in school, or barriers in general life, these opportunities are invaluable.”
In addition to the actions of the groups, Schaller said these groups also offer students the chance to share with each other and grow interpersonally.
“These opportunities are also a great place for them to share what is on their mind and how they’re feeling,” Shaller said. “The culture of the groups is such that a kid can open up, they can share their experiences and they know they’re going to be treated respectfully, not just by the adults in the room but by their fellow students.”
In an institution devoid of many of the things which make up a traditional high school, the personal growth groups at Chippewa Valley high school are an increasingly valuable asset to the students, their families and the community at large.
