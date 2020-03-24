Chippewa Valley hospitals watch supply inventories

Ventilators, masks and gowns are in short supply nationwide as COVID-19 continues to spread. Area officials are tracking that equipment locally to determine whether more is needed in the Chippewa Valley.

Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director, said she has been in contact with the hospitals, EMS agencies and nursing homes in the county, trying to determine the total number of ventilators here.

“We have a team looking into that right now,” Weideman said. “I know, for the most part, who has them but I don’t know the exact number at each place.”

For instance, the EMS agencies in Chippewa County have three ventilators. Many of the nursing homes have them – but those are already in use.

Chippewa County emergency management director Dennis Brown has been working with Weideman to track and compile the list of area ventilators. He declined to say a number at this time.

“Hospitals have some ventilators. Eliminating elective surgeries frees up some ventilators,” Brown said. “Ventilators aren’t in any real use in this area – there’s been no surge in our area.”