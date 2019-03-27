Still early in the state budget process, local legislators hope for compromise with the governor going forward.
Gov. Tony Evers released a $2.5 billion capital budget proposal in early March which supported a number of new building projects around the state.
The governor’s broader budget proposals released in February included items like capping a tax credit for manufacturers to pay for a middle class tax cut, expanding Medicaid, halting the growth of taxpayer-funded vouchers available for students to enroll in private schools, and repealing Wisconsin’s right-to-work law.
In all, the proposed biennial budget is estimated to be around $83.5 billion.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said that while the current atmosphere is strained by the governor’s proposals, it was a matter of negotiating further.
Bernier noted a number of places where there was agreement, like K-12 education funding and local government funding, where both parties saw needs.
She said in those cases it was just finding the right amount.
“It’s not always the what, it’s the how much,” Bernier said.
“Many of the priorities are the same as the governor, it’s how to get there.”
Evers has proposed that K-12 school funding should increase by 10 percent, or $1.4 billion, while the University of Wisconsin tuition freeze would continue for at least two years, with overall funding increased by $150 million.
His capital budget proposals included more than $1 billion in new building projects throughout the UW System, including $109 million toward the construction of a science and health sciences building at UW-Eau Claire.
Bernier said that was one of the cases where their priorities aligned and she was also advocating for money for that project, which she said would be an opportunity to partner with Mayo Clinic Health Systems to continue to develop health careers in the area, but they would have to reach agreement on the amount.
Other proposals in the governor’s budget include borrowing $70 million over the next two years to reduce water pollution and replace lead pipes in the state, and increase minimum wage first by $1 to $8.25 an hour beginning in 2020, and then to $9 in 2021.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, also said that school funding was also a priority for him, and he wanted to see more investment in broadband connection as well, which he called a “good private, public partnership.”
Summerfield noted that with the budget discussions at such a preliminary level anything could happen, but predicted they would find some kind of compromise, despite toeing the party line in the early parts of the process.
“At the end of the day we have to pass a budget that the governor will sign,” Summerfield said.
Included in the governor's recommendations for capital budget was $2,074,800 for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to replace the Cornell Fire Response Ranger Station and $10,633,000 for a new health services unit at Stanley Correctional Institution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.