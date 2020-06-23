Chippewa Valley Museum collecting quarantine diaries

The Chippewa Valley Museum is collecting diaries for its Dear Diary Program with all diaries turned in before July 4 eligible for prize drawings in child, teen and adult categories.
The Dear Diary Program encouraged Chippewa Valley residents to record their quarantine experiences during Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order from March 25-May 20.
"We started this program to help teachers connect with students and give something for people to do that will have a lasting impact," said Rachel Meyer, development manager for Chippewa Valley Museum in a press release. "One teacher told us how worried she had been about her second graders, but when she read their entries she knew they were doing OK."
Diaries should be brought to the museum (1204 E. Half Moon Drive in Eau Claire) during open hours or emailed to j.kiffmeyer@cvmuseum.com. A copy can be submitted if the author wishes to retain the original. Those submitting diaries will be asked to provide the age of the author and complete a donation form digitally or in person.
Diaries will be preserved in the museum's Glen Curtis Smoot Library and Archive and made available for future generations.
“Since the start of the pandemic in the U.S., there has been quite a bit of discussion about 1918 Influenza pandemic,” said Carrie Ronnander, Chippewa Valley museum director. “However, local accounts of the 1918 pandemic do not exist, so we don’t really know how people experienced the pandemic here. The Dear Diary program will preserve the experiences of a diversity of people so that 100 years from now, people will know what it was like to live through a pandemic.”
For more information about the Dear Diary Program, visit the museum's website at https://www.cvmuseum.com/get-involved/diary-project/.
