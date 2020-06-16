Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire opening Wednesday

The Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire will open Wednesday after being closed for three months.
The museum closed on March 16 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but the venue at 1204 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park will be opening as part of a Phase I reopening plan that will be in place until mid-July, according to a news release on Tuesday morning.
Phase I includes:
- Limiting groups to no more than nine, with no more than 50 people in the building at one time.
- Face-covering requirements for guests and staff with disposable masks being available.
- One-way traffic through exhibits.
- Hand sanitizer throughout the building.
- Hands-on interactives removed from exhibits.
- Public health signage posted throughout the building.
- Limited hours of 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
The History Quest exhibit, Ice Cream Parlor, Museum Store, meeting rooms, Log House and Sunnyview School House will remain closed; the museum will announce on its website and social media accounts plans for these spaces to reopen.
“Chippewa Valley Museum is a tourist destination. We expect visitors from outside the region. This plan provides a safe environment for visitors, volunteers, and staff and helps to protect our community,” Chippewa Valley Museum Director Carrie Ronnander said. “After working for weeks to adapt the building and develop new procedures, we’re all really excited to open and connect people with the rich history of the Chippewa Valley.”
This and That mini-exhibits feature small displays on epidemics, voting and suffrage and objects from the museum’s collection will also open Wednesday.
The reopening plan was developed after lengthy review of best practices for museums and local businesses and has been reviewed and approved by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“This is a gradual reopening,” Chippewa Valley Museum communications specialist Olaf Lind said. “Not all museum spaces will be available immediately. This allows time for staff to learn new procedures and see what works and doesn’t work in our main museum building.”
