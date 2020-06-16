Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire opening Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire will open Wednesday after being closed for three months.

The museum closed on March 16 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but the venue at 1204 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park will be opening as part of a Phase I reopening plan that will be in place until mid-July, according to a news release on Tuesday morning.

Phase I includes:

Limiting groups to no more than nine, with no more than 50 people in the building at one time.

Face-covering requirements for guests and staff with disposable masks being available.

One-way traffic through exhibits.

Hand sanitizer throughout the building.

Hands-on interactives removed from exhibits.

Public health signage posted throughout the building.

Limited hours of 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

The History Quest exhibit, Ice Cream Parlor, Museum Store, meeting rooms, Log House and Sunnyview School House will remain closed; the museum will announce on its website and social media accounts plans for these spaces to reopen.