Chippewa Valley Museum postpones and adapts programs and exhibits during pandemic

Since reopening June 17, virtual and in-person audiences have engaged safely with interesting history and celebrations of community and culture. Concerns for public health has required tough decision making and creative adaptions since the pandemic began. This week, Chippewa Valley Museum made the difficult decision to postpone its scheduled “Star Wars” exhibit “The Nostalgia Awakens” to 2021.

“‘The Nostalgia Awakens’ exhibit includes all of the original Star Wars figurines and ships made by Kenner, and we know this will be a popular exhibit for many,” executive director Carrie Ronnander said. “We want as many people as possible to enjoy this fun exhibit, but now is not the time to encourage crowds. Chippewa Valley Museum is committed to the best health and safety practices.”

“The Nostalgia Awakens” is not the first scheduled exhibit or program to be affected by the pandemic. The museum’ National Endowment of the Arts funded exhibit “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley” was originally scheduled to open in summer 2020. That opening was delayed to spring 2021. The museum’s annual Fourth of July Fun Fair, which historically draws 2,500 people to museum grounds, was completely virtual. More recently, the museum moved its fall fundraising event to be 100% virtual after planning a hybrid in-person and virtual event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}