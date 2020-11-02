Chippewa Valley Museum postpones and adapts programs and exhibits during pandemic

Since reopening June 17, virtual and in-person audiences have engaged safely with interesting history and celebrations of community and culture. Concerns for public health has required tough decision making and creative adaptions since the pandemic began. This week, Chippewa Valley Museum made the difficult decision to postpone its scheduled “Star Wars” exhibit “The Nostalgia Awakens” to 2021.
“‘The Nostalgia Awakens’ exhibit includes all of the original Star Wars figurines and ships made by Kenner, and we know this will be a popular exhibit for many,” executive director Carrie Ronnander said. “We want as many people as possible to enjoy this fun exhibit, but now is not the time to encourage crowds. Chippewa Valley Museum is committed to the best health and safety practices.”
“The Nostalgia Awakens” is not the first scheduled exhibit or program to be affected by the pandemic. The museum’ National Endowment of the Arts funded exhibit “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley” was originally scheduled to open in summer 2020. That opening was delayed to spring 2021. The museum’s annual Fourth of July Fun Fair, which historically draws 2,500 people to museum grounds, was completely virtual. More recently, the museum moved its fall fundraising event to be 100% virtual after planning a hybrid in-person and virtual event.
The need to postpone museum exhibits and move programs and events to a virtual format has been met with creativity and collaboration among museum staff, volunteers, and supporters. Community organizations such as Wisconsin’s Farmer Union and Indianhead Track Club have facilitated important fundraising efforts to benefit the museum. Chippewa Valley Museum’s new relationship with a Kiwanis Kids group has brought youth leadership into discussions of how to serve and celebrate community during these challenging times.
In the weeks ahead, the museum is moving forward with its Zoom-based “Collecting the Valley” program series, presented by curator of collections, Diana Peterson. The museum also offers themed monthly meet-ups through Zoom for its members and volunteers. “Love from Afar: Stories of Long-Distance Relationships” will be the topic for the interactive noontime discussion scheduled for Nov. 11. Virtual field trips and live educational offerings with the museum’s educators provide opportunities for schools and families.
For those looking to safely escape the confines of their homes, the museum’s dedicated visitor services volunteers enable the museum to continue operating Tuesday evenings 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday noon to 5 p.m. The museum’s ice cream parlor will continue serving take-out refreshments Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. And holiday fun will still await December visitors: the museum will host its annual Gingerbread Display and Contest Dec 5-21, with entry details coming soon.
“Chippewa Valley Museum’s mission is to connect people to the community and inspire curiosity. That is what we do, and we what we will keep doing, pandemic or not,” Ronnander said.
More details about Chippewa Valley Museum’s upcoming programs and exhibits can be found through cvmuseum.com/calendar. Health and safety procedures as well as its Reopening Plan can be found on the museum’s website.
