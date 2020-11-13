Chippewa Valley Museum's calling for contestants for gingerbread house contest

Get into the holiday spirit and start dreaming, planning and building your one-of-a-kind gingerbread house to enter into the Chippewa Valley Museum Gingerbread House Contest.

This year’s contest will include both an in person and a virtual display.

Online registration runs through November 21 at cvmuseum.com. The hybrid Gingerbread Display will run December 5t through 19 at cvmuseum.com and in person at the museum in Carson Park.

Kathleen Wanke said her group’s participation in the 2019 contest was a valuable experience for everyone involved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The girls really had a fun time and each of their individual talents came out throughout the three days we worked on it,” Wanke said. “Plus these girls got to know each other better, since they were working toward a common goal- putting together a great gingerbread house.”

As in 2019, this year’s contest will divide in-person entries into four categories: Child (Ages 12 & Under), Teen (Ages 13-17), Adult (Ages 18 and over) and Group or Family.

Only the in-person displays at the museum will be categorized and eligible for judged awards. Judging will take place Saturday Dec. 5.