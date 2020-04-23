Chippewa Valley musician Nick Anderson adapts to COVID-19 restrictions

“Personally, I really want to stay active and stay working,” Anderson said. “Financially, I have to make some money. I’ve been trying to find different ways to do that just so I can stay afloat. I always try to see the opportunity in bad situations and I think there has never been a better time for people to create content that can be distributed through the internet. It’s a perfect time for people to constantly be creating and get better at their craft. We’ll get through this.”

Anderson has already recorded eight new songs during quarantine and he said the abundance of quality content spilling onto the scene once people are able to congregate again is going to be phenomenal and revolutionary for the Chippewa Valley music scene.

“There is going to be so much music on the back burner once this is all over,” Anderson said. “I think there is going to be a huge interest in going out to see live shows. I think it’ll be an unprecedented amount of people will be seeking out live entertainment, so I just want to be ready for that and continue to hope I’m right.”

Beyond the financial aspects of staying afloat as a working musician during this period, Anderson said the social aspects involved with his projects have been an invaluable way to stay connected with friends new and old.