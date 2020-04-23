Chippewa Valley musician Nick Anderson adapts to COVID-19 restrictions

A Chippewa Valley musician is using his unexpected free time to connect with his art and fans more than ever.
Nick Anderson performs regularly with his group Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers. The group features Anderson on lead vocals/guitar, Ian McAlister on drums/vocals and Jeff Durow on bass/vocals. The three-piece has performed locally and nationally for years before COVID-19 restrictions forced them to become creative with how they reach their fans and make a living.
For more than a month, Anderson has been performing live-stream acoustic concerts on Facebook, Instagram and You-Tube every two weeks in order to scratch the itch to perform and receive donations to supplement their loss in show earnings.
Outside of music, Anderson has hosted a livestream talk show every Wednesday night dubbed the “Wednesday Night Show,” where he brings on guests from fields such as music, culture and other engaging areas to facilitate interesting discussions.
In addition to these two ventures, Anderson said he has also been taking on other ventures to earn a living, as he is a normally a full-time musician.
He has been editing others’ videos, producing graphic design work and perfecting his craft to ensure he is the best musician he can be once the safer-at-home order is lifted and people start to transition back to a sense of normalcy.
“Personally, I really want to stay active and stay working,” Anderson said. “Financially, I have to make some money. I’ve been trying to find different ways to do that just so I can stay afloat. I always try to see the opportunity in bad situations and I think there has never been a better time for people to create content that can be distributed through the internet. It’s a perfect time for people to constantly be creating and get better at their craft. We’ll get through this.”
Anderson has already recorded eight new songs during quarantine and he said the abundance of quality content spilling onto the scene once people are able to congregate again is going to be phenomenal and revolutionary for the Chippewa Valley music scene.
“There is going to be so much music on the back burner once this is all over,” Anderson said. “I think there is going to be a huge interest in going out to see live shows. I think it’ll be an unprecedented amount of people will be seeking out live entertainment, so I just want to be ready for that and continue to hope I’m right.”
Beyond the financial aspects of staying afloat as a working musician during this period, Anderson said the social aspects involved with his projects have been an invaluable way to stay connected with friends new and old.
“People have been very generous,” Anderson said. “Some people have donated a good amount of money, which has really helped out. And when people comment and I get to respond, it almost feels like I’m interacting with other humans again. It makes me feel like I’m out doing things again for the length of those interactions. It hasn’t been the same of course, but it’s been good.”
While Anderson is feeling emotionally fulfilled through connecting with fans online, he said it is a constant challenge to replace the income he’s lost.
As a full-time musician he hasn’t been able to take advantage of any unemployment benefits, so he’s been regularly applying to various grants/funds intended to benefit individuals in his field.
Fellow local musician Isaac Mueller said although he isn’t a full-time musician like Anderson, it is still enjoyable to be able to perform in a new way due to the traditionally live experience being dormant for the foreseeable future.
“It’s nice to still be able to perform,” Mueller said. “Without an audience, we’re just sitting in our bedrooms playing to ourselves and that isn’t very fulfilling. Hopefully things go back to normal soon, because nothing can replace playing loud music in a big room for real people.”
Going forward, Anderson said he and his band mates are excited to continue to perform digitally, write and record new music and plan more shows in the coming months once they are able to hit the stage again.
The next Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers livestream performance is Saturday and can be viewed on their Facebook page.
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.