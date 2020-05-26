Chippewa Valley musician Wildcat Hawkins opens up his heart on debut album

Keig said the name implies the potential of any person to do great things and simultaneously shows his connection to nature, comparing his sound to a physical diamond someone would unearth.

Beginning by showing a few rough recordings to friends and colleagues around the Chippewa Valley, Keig said “Rough Diamond,” should be considered more of an artistic expression than a finished product. He said it shows he is more than just an acoustic guitar playing singer-songwriter, even if this side of his musical sensibilities hasn’t developed fully to this point.

“My only goal was to share these recordings with people so a few of them knew what my style was like and it wasn’t a mystery,” Keig said. “I was hopeful that maybe some buzz would come out of it and people would be able to see another side of me and not just the acoustic guitar playing side.”

Keig was born in Kentucky, moved to Minnesota as a child and has lived in a variety of places in his adult life, including living in Eau Claire for the past three years.

His musical journey began with playing the baritone saxophone in school and at age 14 throwing his hands and his heart fully at the classical guitar his mother had lying around the house.