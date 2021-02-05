Chippewa Valley native Daniel Floren adapts original play into theatrical film

A Chippewa Valley native is taking his work from the theater stage to the big screen.
Daniel Floren graduated from Eau Claire Memorial high school in 2009, and his post-graduation life has led him across the country to pursue his dream of making it big in Hollywood.
Now living in Los Angeles, Floren’s current project is a film called “Gun and a Hotel Bible,” which revolves around a man with the intent to kill waiting for his victims at a motel. His moral and ethical beliefs are challenged by a look at a bible on the bedside table.
“Gun and a Hotel Bible” has already established itself in California, appearing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and as a feature film at festivals throughout the country.
Floren wrote and starred in the theatrical version with his friend Bradley Gosnell, whom he met at Texas Christian University. The film adaptation has made the film festival rounds since 2019 and the movie is now available for public consumption.
“This was a dream come true,” Floren said. “Getting to go to the next level with this movie, and doing it so fast, was a whirlwind.”
The adaptation of Floren’s movie was filmed in only four days, but pre-production on the project was extensive. Adapting a stage production into a film involved blocking out the camera movements in advance, altering the script and ensuring the transition from performing to a live audience to performing for a set of cameras was seamless.
Floren said since “Gun and a Hotel Bible” is set mostly in a singular hotel room, the need to make the film as tight and put together as possible was essential to the success of the project.
“We found a way to keep the movement fluid and not jumpy, but also maintain the claustrophobic feeling we had on-stage,” Floren said. “When you go from theatre to film, you’re still doing the same job of connecting with your audience, but you measure the performance differently. In theater you’ll measure the performance through the space of the room, but in film you’ll measure that performance through six inches to where the camera is or 10cm where the microphone is.”
Floren said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive on the movie, but he doesn’t want to become complacent and instead wants to sharpen his skills as a performer and writer.
“I hope the work I continue to do becomes more truthful in a factual sense and an emotional sense,” Floren said. “I want to make things simpler, more relaxed, continue to trust the work, more entertaining and continue to make things full of hope.”
The next step for Floren is to continue to bring “Gun and a Hotel Bible” to as many eyes as possible and realize the project to its full potential. The film is available now on Amazon, iTunes and the majority of major movie online rental/purchasing locations.