Chippewa Valley native Daniel Floren adapts original play into theatrical film

Floren said since “Gun and a Hotel Bible” is set mostly in a singular hotel room, the need to make the film as tight and put together as possible was essential to the success of the project.

“We found a way to keep the movement fluid and not jumpy, but also maintain the claustrophobic feeling we had on-stage,” Floren said. “When you go from theatre to film, you’re still doing the same job of connecting with your audience, but you measure the performance differently. In theater you’ll measure the performance through the space of the room, but in film you’ll measure that performance through six inches to where the camera is or 10cm where the microphone is.”

Floren said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive on the movie, but he doesn’t want to become complacent and instead wants to sharpen his skills as a performer and writer.

“I hope the work I continue to do becomes more truthful in a factual sense and an emotional sense,” Floren said. “I want to make things simpler, more relaxed, continue to trust the work, more entertaining and continue to make things full of hope.”