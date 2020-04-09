Chippewa Valley pet adoption options remain available despite COVID-19-related changes

“We’ve had to face some real financial issues,” Schindler said. “That’s the biggest thing I think that is staring us in the face and many other nonprofits and small businesses. We’re all kind of in this together.”

The DCHS is closed to volunteers, a large group of committed helpers for everything from walking dogs to socializing cats and helping with recyclables.

The Chippewa Humane Association is closed for all adoptions, but workers are still there every day to take care of the animals at the facility. The organization contemplated staying open as more families are looking to add pets during this time, but also wanted to be cognizant of possible impulse adoptions that may be returned once things are back to normal.

The CHA is taking surrenders on a case-by-case basis, seeing what they can do to help the pet in its current situation before accepting it.

Both organizations have been helped and are grateful for the help they’ve received through donations. As a nonprofit that receives no government financial support, the CHA relies on donations for more than half of its budget each year.