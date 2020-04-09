Chippewa Valley pet adoption options remain available despite COVID-19-related changes

Local animal shelters are scaling back or temporarily halting in-person adoption.
But that doesn’t mean those seeking a new furry friend will not be able to adopt — and many are utilizing the opportunity.
Shelters in the area have adjusted their schedules and focus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but remain as committed as ever to helping shelter animals find homes.
Dunn County Humane Society interim director Judy Schindler said her organization is offering on-site adoptions for dogs by appointment only in an effort to conform to health department regulations on social distancing.
The Chippewa Humane Society has put on-site adoptions on hold temporarily. The organizations have cats that can be adopted at off-site locations at Petsmart and Petco locations in Eau Claire.
“Instead of with us (on-site), there’s other ways to do it in other areas,” Stacy Wymer, dog kennel supervisor for the Chippewa Humane Association, said of off-site adoption.
The DCHS said they currently are low on animals, with many people taking this time to welcome a new pet into their family.
“We’re seeing a surge in adoptions right now,” Schindler said.
The biggest concern for these non-profit organizations is securing the necessary funding to continue the services they provide. Schindler said the organization has had to cancel recent fundraising events due to the health emergency, activities that were vital in securing important funding.
“We’ve had to face some real financial issues,” Schindler said. “That’s the biggest thing I think that is staring us in the face and many other nonprofits and small businesses. We’re all kind of in this together.”
The DCHS is closed to volunteers, a large group of committed helpers for everything from walking dogs to socializing cats and helping with recyclables.
The Chippewa Humane Association is closed for all adoptions, but workers are still there every day to take care of the animals at the facility. The organization contemplated staying open as more families are looking to add pets during this time, but also wanted to be cognizant of possible impulse adoptions that may be returned once things are back to normal.
The CHA is taking surrenders on a case-by-case basis, seeing what they can do to help the pet in its current situation before accepting it.
Both organizations have been helped and are grateful for the help they’ve received through donations. As a nonprofit that receives no government financial support, the CHA relies on donations for more than half of its budget each year.
Food, toys and bedding are being accepted for both locations and can be dropped off in person by the entrances to the facilities and financial contributions can be accepted by reaching out to the organizations.
“I think all of us are being as responsible as we can be about running the operation lean, and at the same time being careful to keep our employees who are at the heart of what we do here,” Schindler said.
