You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chippewa Valley pet adoption options remain available despite COVID-19-related changes
0 comments
alert top story

Chippewa Valley pet adoption options remain available despite COVID-19-related changes

{{featured_button_text}}

Local animal shelters are scaling back or temporarily halting in-person adoption.

But that doesn’t mean those seeking a new furry friend will not be able to adopt — and many are utilizing the opportunity.

Shelters in the area have adjusted their schedules and focus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but remain as committed as ever to helping shelter animals find homes.

Judy Schindler

Schindler

Dunn County Humane Society interim director Judy Schindler said her organization is offering on-site adoptions for dogs by appointment only in an effort to conform to health department regulations on social distancing.

The Chippewa Humane Society has put on-site adoptions on hold temporarily. The organizations have cats that can be adopted at off-site locations at Petsmart and Petco locations in Eau Claire.

“Instead of with us (on-site), there’s other ways to do it in other areas,” Stacy Wymer, dog kennel supervisor for the Chippewa Humane Association, said of off-site adoption.

The DCHS said they currently are low on animals, with many people taking this time to welcome a new pet into their family.

“We’re seeing a surge in adoptions right now,” Schindler said.

The biggest concern for these non-profit organizations is securing the necessary funding to continue the services they provide. Schindler said the organization has had to cancel recent fundraising events due to the health emergency, activities that were vital in securing important funding.

“We’ve had to face some real financial issues,” Schindler said. “That’s the biggest thing I think that is staring us in the face and many other nonprofits and small businesses. We’re all kind of in this together.”

The DCHS is closed to volunteers, a large group of committed helpers for everything from walking dogs to socializing cats and helping with recyclables.

The Chippewa Humane Association is closed for all adoptions, but workers are still there every day to take care of the animals at the facility. The organization contemplated staying open as more families are looking to add pets during this time, but also wanted to be cognizant of possible impulse adoptions that may be returned once things are back to normal.

The CHA is taking surrenders on a case-by-case basis, seeing what they can do to help the pet in its current situation before accepting it.

Both organizations have been helped and are grateful for the help they’ve received through donations. As a nonprofit that receives no government financial support, the CHA relies on donations for more than half of its budget each year.

Food, toys and bedding are being accepted for both locations and can be dropped off in person by the entrances to the facilities and financial contributions can be accepted by reaching out to the organizations.

“I think all of us are being as responsible as we can be about running the operation lean, and at the same time being careful to keep our employees who are at the heart of what we do here,” Schindler said.

More info

For additional information on adoption or to donate, the Chippewa Humane Society and Dunn County Humane Society can be reached by the following ways.

Chippewa Humane Society

1001 County Highway S South, Chippewa Falls, WI, 54729

715-382-4842

info@ChippewaHumane.com

ChippewaHumane.com

Dunn County Humane Society

302 Brickyard Road, Menomonie, WI, 54751

715-232-9790

info@DunnCountyHumaneSociety.org

DunnCountyHumaneSociety.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence A. Rubenzer
Obituaries

Florence A. Rubenzer

Florence A. Rubenzer, 93, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System—Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.

Lorraine Mae Pomietlo
Obituaries

Lorraine Mae Pomietlo

It is with both sadness at our loss and joyful hope of her eternal life in heaven, we announce the passing of our mother, Lorraine Mae Pomietl…

Mary A. Keezer
Obituaries

Mary A. Keezer

Mary A. Keezer, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News