A career in the arts is only sustainable if your heart is in it for the long run.
Toy Car Studios is a two-room recording studio in the town of Seymour that has recorded area bands such as Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers, The Jim Pullman Band, Gash, D. Janakey and dozens more. Studio owner/engineer Justin Green moved Toy Car Studios to Wisconsin in 2016 after a stint in Austin, Texas, due to a wanted change in scenery. After almost three successful years, Green announced via his personal Facebook page that Toy Car Studios would be closing indefinitely.
Green first implied the studio was closing by exclaiming all of the in-house studio gear listed on toycarstudios.com was up for sale, including Fender and Gibson guitars, analogue recording equipment, microphones and more. This seemingly random post prompted area musicians and associated to post comments asking Green what that meant for the studio.
Green then changed the description of his post to indicate he had lost his passion for the recording industry and wanted a change of direction in his life.
“I’m just not excited about working anymore,” Green said. “I have a few bands that I love working with that I will miss. But I’m done. I’m excited to see what’s next for me.”
Further comments Green made indicated he has thought about moving on from the recording industry for the past few years, but leaving it with his head held high after making great music and meeting great people over the years.
Nick Anderson, lead vocalist/guitarist of Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers, recorded at Toy Car Studios during its operation and said the studio, and Green specifically, will be missed due to the commitment to quality the studio stood by.
“Recording there was great, because Justin would stay until he got the job done,” Anderson said. “A lot of the time we’d book the studio for eight hours, but then we’d start to have some fun and start to hang out, talk, write some more and see what happened. He always worked above and beyond, and was passionate about making sure you got a great product. He’d always push us to be better.”
In addition to recording/mixing/mastering artists, Toy Car Studios also played host to a number of in-studio concerts, boasting an intimate setting and atmosphere.
Kyle Culver, a former associate of Green’s and owner of new recording studio in Eau Claire, Sprinter Studios, said this may spark change in the Chippewa Valley scene, acknowledging the faults within the fabric of the area’s musical connections.
“It’s certainly a loss when, as an artist or business owner, ‘one of our own’ is out of the picture,” Culver said. “I also think that when things like this happen, we have to take a really hard look at our music scene and maybe reassess the ‘music capital of the north’ tagline that we labeled ourselves. We have a lot of work to do, and in my opinion, we should be grateful for the opportunity to be better.”
While there may be no more signatures added to the walls of the studio by artists who’ve recorded there, Green said he is looking forward to moving on after the studio shuts its doors.
For a list of equipment the studio is offering for sale, you can visit toycarstudios.com.
