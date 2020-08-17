Chippewa Valley Regional Airport personnel taking part in smoke and fire simulation exercise Monday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you see smoke and fire while passing by the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport today, it's probably just an exercise.

The airport's personnel is taking part in training at the airport from 2-4 p.m. today with smoke and fire from simulation equipment.

During the training, citizens may notice increased usage of airport fire trucks as they practice putting out fires from the aircraft simulator.

This is a planned and coordinated training event so the public should not contact 9-1-1 to report or ask about any incident at the airport.

The training is in an effort to better prepare airport personnel for a fire involving an aircraft and gives them an opportunity to practice real life response utilizing training equipment not usually available locally.

