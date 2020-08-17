You have permission to edit this article.
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport personnel taking part in smoke and fire simulation exercise Monday afternoon
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport personnel taking part in smoke and fire simulation exercise Monday afternoon

mock airport drill

Emergency service and disaster response personnel took part in a training and a mock airport disaster drill at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire last year.

 Eau Claire Leader Telegram

If you see smoke and fire while passing by the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport today, it's probably just an exercise.

The airport's personnel is taking part in training at the airport from 2-4 p.m. today with smoke and fire from simulation equipment.

During the training, citizens may notice increased usage of airport fire trucks as they practice putting out fires from the aircraft simulator.

This is a planned and coordinated training event so the public should not contact 9-1-1 to report or ask about any incident at the airport.

The training is in an effort to better prepare airport personnel for a fire involving an aircraft and gives them an opportunity to practice real life response utilizing training equipment not usually available locally.

