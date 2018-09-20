Starting Friday, the Chippewa Valley’s thriving restaurant scene will be coming together to offer scrumptious deals to their hungry patrons.
The 20118 edition of Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week is set to take place from Sept. 21-30. Restaurants throughout Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Elk Mound, Cadott and more will be offering special lunch and dinner deals and putting on special food-themed charitable events to help raise money for local causes and spotlight the increasingly thriving food culture in the Chippewa Valley.
Two of the locations participating in Chippewa Falls are JimBob’s Pizza Shop, where they’ll be offering reduced-price pizza specials. The second is Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge, where you can purchase the Leinenkugel’s Prost to Oktoberfest for $7, which includes a German pretzel, a pint of beer and a souvenir glass, or if you stop by with a friend you can double all of those items for $12 as part of the Leinenkugel’s Zwei.
Some of the Eau Claire locations participating include Bug Eyed Betty’s, which will have three separate tiers of three-course meals for $15, $25 and $35, and The Brewing Projekt, which will have $4 tasting flights where lucky customers will be able to sample three types of beer.
In addition to the deals, some of the events taking place during the 10-day celebration include Local Restaurant Trivia Night at The Plus in Eau Claire on Wednesday, Sept. 26 -- attendees can win $200 in local restaurant gift certificates in exchange for their knowledge of local restaurants, and Bikes Bridges & Brews on Thursday, Sept. 27 -- riders can bike from SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar in Eau Claire to local breweries like Modicum and the Brewing Projekt for special happy hour deals.
For more information on the restaurants and events involved in Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week, you can visit the website at http://chippewavalleyrestaurantweek.com/events/.
