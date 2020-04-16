Chippewa Valley restaurants adapt to changes amid social distancing guidelines

Restaurants in the Chippewa Valley and across the country have been forced to adjust on the fly.
As COVID-19 social restrictions have eliminated sit-down dining options for the time being, local establishments have found ways to stay open and provide a much-needed service.
‘Scary challenge’
Joel Seidlitz has been in the restaurant and bar business for almost 30 years.
But the owner of Joel’s 4Corners in Chippewa Falls has never seen anything quite like the current social climate that he called a “scary challenge.”
Seidlitz has owned 4Corners for just more than a year, and said before the social limitations that most of the business at his bar and restaurant came from sit-down customers. But on the heels of the changes, Seidlitz and many others had to rethink their gameplan.
After a brief strategy session, the restaurant pivoted to a more bulk style of ordering with 4Corners offering daily specials to feed four. Seidlitz said they’ve been selling in decent volume with lower profit margins.
“We’re just trying to hopefully break even in the long run and hopefully keep our employees that really need the hours working,” Seidlitz said.
Things changed quickly for Seidlitz as 4Corners went from being fully operational to being asked for half seating to being told only takeout was allowed — all within the course of one day.
“I just think everybody is in a dire place right now in the restaurant industry,” Seidlitz said. “We’re very thankful for everybody supporting us through this and it’s a scary time for anybody in any job, but the restaurant industry is hit really hard.”
‘Phone rings off the hook’
Some restaurants have not needed to make wholesale changes to their plans.
But that doesn’t mean there have not been challenges.
Bresina’s Carryout in Chippewa Falls closed for two weeks after the safer-at-home order, and co-owner Kyle Franz said he expected restaurants to be classified as a nonessential business and be closed.
They were deemed essential and allowed to stay open, and once Bresina’s opened back up, business has spiked. Franz said for the restaurant of about 36 years, the “phone rings off the hook.”
“We can only handle so much and we’re pretty much maxing the place out,” Franz said.
Co-owners Kurt Schneider and Franz wanted to be sure they were keeping their customers safe, and Franz admitted that early on patrons were struggling to follow social distancing laws but have come around as the importance of the situation has become more apparent.
“Two weeks ago I was kind of concerned about the distancing. People weren’t getting it,” Franz said. “Now I see they are. Friday night people were waiting outside, Saturday night people were waiting outside and that’s the big thing and that was kind of an issue when this first all started. People are getting it now.
“It’s serious.”
Big changes
Stacy Gregerson has had to make a dramatic change to how she’s been doing things.
The head chef and owner of Stacked Eatery in Menomonie got much of her business later in the evening from college students. But social guidelines have eliminated that option for the time being and Gregerson’s scratch eatery has adjusted. Much of her carry out business during the day has stayed the same, but her eatery was trying some new things before the pandemic and has expanded its breakfast options.
“We’re just trying to switch directions and I’m trying to figure out where the needs are in town and what people are looking for,” Gregerson said.
Despite the changes, Gregerson believes the Menomonie community has really responded by supporting its local restaurants and said she has even seen business with people from Eau Claire that might not have frequented her eatery beforehand.
“Even though it’s been really difficult and it can be super frustrating, it’s also brought a lot of people together,” Gregerson said.
Be flexible
Social restrictions have created new challenges for restaurants as well as for chambers of commerce.
Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Jackie Boos said her organization’s message to local establishments has been to be flexible as the chamber does what it can to make sure those eateries are taking the appropriate steps for Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home protocol.
The Chippewa Falls chamber has used its digital platform to help keep prospective customers know which restaurants have remained open, what food options they offer and how they can go about purchasing them.
Ditto for the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce, where the organization has created a quickly-growing Facebook Group called Menomonie Area Carryout Curbside and Drive-Thru.
The chamber encourages restaurants to post menus and updates and customers to provide feedback for the different places they try. The group had more than 1,000 members in the first week and is now around the 3,000-member mark.
“While people are choosing to maybe not visit grocery stores as often or they’re not able to take advantage of some of the recipes that they’re used to due to product availability, folks are wanting to eat out still,” Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Ashley DeMuth said. “It’s really a treat now more than ever when you can drive through someone and get that food.”
Many restaurants have added takeout, delivery and curbside pickup options. Others like Cancun Mexican Grill in Menomonie have made physical changes to their buildings, adding a takeout window where a standard window used to be in an effort to better serve customers.
Both chambers encouraged those who may not be comfortable eating out to support their local restaurants through the purchase of gift cards from those establishments or with similar programs through their respective chambers.
“Don’t write us off. We’re going to need help as a community and a whole after this as well,” DeMuth said. “While people are really generous now, be thinking of the restaurants as they do open back up and they’re bringing full staff back on because while they are having orders and bringing in revenue now, obviously we want them to be at full capacity when the order is lifted.”
