Chippewa Valley sees increase in home fires

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department has extinguished five fires in the past month, including two this week. Area fire officials are wondering whether this is just an unusual short-term blip, or if there is a reason behind the sudden jump in cases.

“They are all significant fires that caused significant damage,” Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas said. “There has definitely been an uptick.”

There has been a wide range of causes for the local fires, he said.

“It’s been mechanical failures; it’s been cooking-related,” Douglas said. “We’re seeing chiefs talk, and it appears structure fires are up. We just ask people to make sure they have working fire detectors.”

The fire on Wednesday was at a 22-unit apartment complex on East Park Avenue. Two of the other fires also have been in apartment complexes; a 24-unit building on Bridgewater Avenue and a house that has been converted into apartments at Island and Stanley streets.

John Andersen, deputy chief of fire prevention in the Chippewa Fire District, said there is growing speculation that COVID-19 is having an unintended consequence of leading to an increase in fires.