Chippewa Valley songstress Jerrika Mighelle releases new album 'Brightest Star'

The title of Jerrika Mighelle’s new album sums up the way she felt about her beloved mother.
More than that, though, “Brightest Star” encompasses, lyrically and sonically, the emotions the Eau Claire singer-songwriter experienced in the wake of Veronica Nelson’s passing. Nelson died suddenly, of a heart attack, just six months before Mighelle released “Like the Sea,” her solo debut, in 2017.
“I started writing songs just to process it all,” Mighelle said during a FaceTime conversation. “I never thought there would be a (follow-up) album that would be about all of it, but these songs just kept coming. Then I got to feeling that the more I shared these songs at live shows, the more it made sense. I felt it was reaching people; it was touching people.”
That burst of creativity seems fitting in that her mother encouraged her music, including the trio QuinnElizabeth, which featured Migelle and her sisters Elizabeth Steans and Jerissa Koenig.
“We kind of grew up and went to college so the band has kind of become something of our past,” Mighelle said. “But my mom would always say, ‘You guys are so good. You cannot stop doing that.’ She was a huge supporter.”
Mighelle added: “She had two dreams in her life: She wanted to be a singer, and she wanted to have a family, be a mother. She became the mother (of eight children), and I guess she passed the singing on to us. So that was her gift to us.”
Steans, who sings on “Brightest Star” and joins Mighelle in concert when she can, is among those moved by the record.
“I strongly believe this album is nothing short of amazing,” she shared in emailed comments. “Though much of the songwriting presents Jerrika’s attempts to heal from her grief, the listener is enveloped in instrumentation, rhythms and sounds that drip with emotions, grit and resilience.”
Mighelle expounded on why Middlesworth’s sequencing of the record delighted her.
“He’s a wonderful musical collaborator for me,” she said, explaining how he found the right place for moments such as the evocation of deep loss on the attention-grabbing “Trouble” at the outset, a bit of optimism near the middle on “With or Without You” and the ending of “One Night,” which, she said, “makes the listener feel like they’re a part of something really intimate.”
“And it’s a gentle letting go too,” she added. “So I was like, ‘Evan, you’re right, you get it, that’s perfect.’’”
The new album shares a lyrical approach with her solo debut “Like the Sea,” she said, but sonically the two projects diverge.
“The first one is just vocals and guitar, my sisters Elizabeth and Jerissa and I singing,” she said. “And I love that simplicity, and I wouldn’t mind doing another album like that again because, to be honest, that’s how I play shows. It’s always just me and my guitar, and hopefully my sisters join me when they can — there’s always an open invitation.”
Mighelle wanted “Brightest Star” to be an evolution, including a full band, and to again work with Middlesworth, owner of Pine Hollow studio.
Considering his experience with both albums, Middlesworth talked about the sonic differences between “Brightest Star” and the earlier “Like the Sea.”
“The beautiful thread between the two is obviously Jerrika herself,” he said. “I’ve known Jerrika now for several years, seen her perform countless times. Every single time it’s been her and acoustic guitar, and it’s magnetic, just pulls me right in as a listener. And that’s all just with her voice and her guitar and her melodies.”
Her voice and guitar serve as a strong starting point, Middlesworth continued.
“You kind of approach it like, we can move forward knowing that we can take everything out and this song will still be very gravitational, there will be a pull with Jerrika’s voice. Then you can just have fun saying, ‘What can we do to support what she’s already doing, just to elevate what she’s doing?’ Definitely not get in the way of, but how can we just kind of hang out as a band behind her and create things from a production standpoint.”
A friend told Middlesworth that the album could be seen as a lookbook, a collection typically created to showcase the work of photographers or fashion models.
“There’s a lot of different kinds of styles going on, not just one similar sound,” he said.
Final gift
Not long before Mighelle’s mother died, she asked all of her children what they wanted of hers when the time came.
The conversation struck Mighelle as uncomfortable, but she eventually said she would like all of Nelson’s books and writings, as she was a prolific writer.
“In fact, when I wrote ‘Grief Song,’ I was staring at her bookshelf full of her books that she had left me,” she said. “And I have all of her writings too. I haven’t gone through all of it because I feel like I have to get there, you know.”
Mighelle knows that will take some time.
“I’m still getting there, and I go through some things sometimes. But she loved philosophy and studying and studying culture, and she left me a lot of wisdom.”
To listen to “Brightest Star” is to know Mighelle is honoring her mother’s memory by sharing that wisdom.