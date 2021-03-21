Chippewa Valley songstress Jerrika Mighelle releases new album 'Brightest Star'

The title of Jerrika Mighelle’s new album sums up the way she felt about her beloved mother.

More than that, though, “Brightest Star” encompasses, lyrically and sonically, the emotions the Eau Claire singer-songwriter experienced in the wake of Veronica Nelson’s passing. Nelson died suddenly, of a heart attack, just six months before Mighelle released “Like the Sea,” her solo debut, in 2017.

“I started writing songs just to process it all,” Mighelle said during a FaceTime conversation. “I never thought there would be a (follow-up) album that would be about all of it, but these songs just kept coming. Then I got to feeling that the more I shared these songs at live shows, the more it made sense. I felt it was reaching people; it was touching people.”

That burst of creativity seems fitting in that her mother encouraged her music, including the trio QuinnElizabeth, which featured Migelle and her sisters Elizabeth Steans and Jerissa Koenig.

“We kind of grew up and went to college so the band has kind of become something of our past,” Mighelle said. “But my mom would always say, ‘You guys are so good. You cannot stop doing that.’ She was a huge supporter.”