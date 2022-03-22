Chippewa Valley songwriter Dylan Martinson releases debut single 'Enough'

Love, and the potential heartbreak involved with it, is a time-tested topic found within nearly every genre of music, and that’s all a local songwriter needed to inspire him to release his first original recording.

Chippewa Valley-based singer-songwriter Dylan Martinson just released his debut single “Enough,” a chilling ode to lost love. The full-time musician has been performing regularly in the area for nearly three years and felt now was the right time to insert his first original recording into the Chippewa Valley music mix.

“This song describes me realizing that there is still a love there, and a connection there, and I should’ve acted on it sooner,” Martinson said. “Now it feels like my opportunity is gone. Honestly, I’m a pretty sad fella, so a lot of my songs end up being about the loss of something. It’s a positive way of expressing those feelings.”

Martinson began his musical career four years ago when an injury while playing college baseball at Northland College in Ashland forced him to re-evaluate his life’s trajectory. From there he picked up the guitar and devoted the full force of his attention to perfecting his craft. A little less than two years into learning how to play, the soulful-country singer made playing acoustic shows a full-time job.

“At the time I started playing, I was going through a rough patch, and I needed something to help get me through it,” Martinson said. “It felt like my life was falling apart, and progressing with music gave me the rewarding feeling that I needed.”

Martinson’s new single, “Enough,” was recorded at StudioRED, a new recording studio in downtown Eau Claire. The single was written and recorded after a woman Martinson was seeing moved to Colorado and quickly put an end to their brewing relationship.

Sheng Elizabeth Lor, founder of The Social X Change Project, said Martinson’s music captivated her from the moment she heard him play for the first time at an open mic night.

“Dylan Martinson is unique because he doesn't necessarily fit into a single genre,” Lor said. “He can successfully occupy spaces in country, folk, indie and even soul. He truly embodies what an artist is on so many levels because of his ability to convey truth and emotion in his performances. There's been noticeable growth and refinement in his music lyrically, vocally, and compositionally; he's evolved a lot but also he remains the down-to-earth humble, and a likable guy we all love.”

With his debut single in tow, Martinson plans to release a full EP later this year called "Numbers,” which will feature “Enough.” Following that, he plans to tour the warmer parts of the country next winter to see if his brand of country/indie music can stand the test of live audiences across the United States.

“Enough” by Dylan Martinson is available now on all major streaming services. For more information on Dylan Martinson, you can visit his Facebook page facebook.com/dylanmartinsonmusic.

