Chippewa Valley Technical College experiences network disruption

Chippewa Valley Technical College is currently experiencing an unexpected system-wide network disruption.

Many of the college’s core services have been affected, including its website, e-mail, phones and system access. This disruption has led to the postponement of some winter term classes currently in session and general closure of campus buildings for the remainder of the week.

The college said its internal technology team is actively assessing the nature of the disturbance and diligently working with vendors and consultants as routinely practiced. At this time, there is no indication that any data, including personal or financial student or employee information, has been impacted.

“We appreciate the patience of our students, employees, and community as systems are carefully restored. Service and security for our students and employees remain our top priority,” the college said. “With the start of the Spring semester slated for Monday, January 25, our students can be assured that we will be flexible and work with them on any needs that were unable to be addressed this week.”

