Chippewa Valley Technical College names Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia as next president

Dr. Beaton-Garcia says she looks forward to serving alongside the talented faculty and staff to continue to strengthen the increasingly diverse community through an inclusive, equitable and innovative educational environment. She plans to collaborate extensively with local and regional leaders and welcomes the opportunity to meet with county board chairs and other community stakeholders and partners.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon CVTC’s great work in service to our students and the community as their next president,” said Beaton-Garcia. “It was clear to me during the search process that CVTC exemplifies the kind of commitment to student success and personal growth that inspired me to be an educator. I thank the District Board for its trust in me and will work tirelessly to fulfill our mission.”