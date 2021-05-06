 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa Valley Technical College names Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia as next president
0 comments
top story

Chippewa Valley Technical College names Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia as next president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CVTC

Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia is the first woman and first Latina to lead the College.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

At a special meeting of the Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) District Board Thursday, trustees acted to approve the contract for Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia, the College’s next president.

A public college administrator from Florida, Dr. Beaton-Garcia will serve as the 11th president of CVTC, becoming the first woman and first Latina to lead the College.

She succeeds Bruce Barker, who has served as president since 2008 and will retire July 1, 2021.

Beaton-Garcia

“We welcome Dr. Beaton-Garcia’s leadership as we enter the next chapter of CVTC’s growth and development,” said CVTC board chair, Paul Bauer. “She is a dynamic, engaging, and thoughtful leader with a proven track record that will greatly benefit the College through this leadership transition and into the future.”

Bauer noted his appreciation to the entire CVTC community for participation at the forums and survey feedback. “Everyone’s collaborative work enriched the search process and informed selection of the candidate best fit for the College.”

Dr. Beaton-Garcia has more than 12 years of instructional and administrative experience in higher education.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Her career includes notable accomplishments for a culture of collaboration and teaching excellence, transformational academic programs and innovation in student support, community engagement, and resource generation and stewardship.

Dr. Beaton-Garcia says she looks forward to serving alongside the talented faculty and staff to continue to strengthen the increasingly diverse community through an inclusive, equitable and innovative educational environment. She plans to collaborate extensively with local and regional leaders and welcomes the opportunity to meet with county board chairs and other community stakeholders and partners.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon CVTC’s great work in service to our students and the community as their next president,” said Beaton-Garcia. “It was clear to me during the search process that CVTC exemplifies the kind of commitment to student success and personal growth that inspired me to be an educator. I thank the District Board for its trust in me and will work tirelessly to fulfill our mission.”

Sunem Beaton-Garcia, Ed.D., currently serves as north campus president and vice provost for academic services and interim south campus president and vice provost for academic resources at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She previously served as interim central campus president and vice provost for teaching excellence and learning at Broward College. Dr. Beaton-Garcia earned a Doctor of Education in Instructional Technology and Distance Education from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL; a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science from the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL; and a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Marketing from University of Phoenix in Tempe, AZ.

Dr. Beaton-Garcia’s dedication to providing opportunities for all who seek to fulfill their economic mobility dream through a postsecondary degree or credential is rooted in her own experiences. As a refugee from Cuba, she understands the challenges firsthand of learning a new language, navigating a new culture and charting an uncertain educational journey.

“I look forward to hearing the students’ stories. I know you have the will of giants and the determination of champions to become productive, civically engaged, and able to share your gifts with the world. We will help get you there.”

Dr. Beaton-Garcia will begin her term as president on July 1. “My husband Carlos and I, along with our son Gabriel, are excited to join the community this summer,” added Beaton-Garcia.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News