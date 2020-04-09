Chippewa Valley Technical College offers fire facility for COVID-19 fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Fire Safety Center will become the focus of efforts to decontaminate emergency response vehicles should the COVID-19 pandemic reach levels that overwhelm current resources.

Use of the facility is one of the ways that CVTC is offering its support in the local response to the outbreak.

Kim Nessell, retired Eau Claire fire chief and former CVTC instructor, said emergency services already have places and procedures for decontaminating vehicles from contagions and hazardous substances when needed.

However, if the outbreak becomes severe enough, those normal procedures may not be adequate to bring the vehicles back into service as quickly as they are needed.

“Eau Claire is a huge regional medical center, and we have a large number of emergency vehicles coming here from all over the area. In a severe outbreak, they would also need to be decontaminated quickly,” said Nessel, who is working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on response to the virus.

Three lanes have been set up as stations for vehicle decontamination at the Fire Safety Center at CVTC’s West Campus.