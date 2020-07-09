Chippewa Valley Technical College reaches credit transfer agreement with state private colleges

The two organizations have negotiated "course equivalencies" that provide great value to transfer students by reducing or eliminating the need to spend extra time and money retaking courses.

The ability to smoothly transfer credits provides more flexibility for students — especially those who wish to start their college career close to home as well as non-traditional students who are already in the workforce and are looking to further their careers with bachelor's degrees.

With the new agreement in place, students can look forward to an educational experience that is more efficient and simpler to navigate, while shortening the time to graduation and reducing costs for students.

"Streamlining the process to transfer credits from a technical college to a four-year private college opens doors for more students to earn bachelor's degrees in Wisconsin," Wegenke said. "Our private colleges have longstanding relationships with the technical colleges, and this new agreement will make a difference as the state strives to increase the level of educational attainment and improve our position in the competitive knowledge economy."

All 16 Wisconsin technical colleges are participating, in addition to the first cohort of WAICU-member institutions, including Alverno College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carroll University, Carthage College, Concordia University Wisconsin, Edgewood College, Herzing University, Lakeland University, Marian University, Marquette University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Mount Mary University, Northland College, Viterbo University and Wisconsin Lutheran College.

