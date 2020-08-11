Chippewa Valley trail system completed, connects 72 miles through three counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An almost decadelong project is complete and ready for the Chippewa Valley to enjoy.

The Chippewa Valley Trail bike trail system stretching 72 miles through Chippewa, Eau Claire and Dunn counties is now complete and open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday afternoon by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce opened the final piece of the trail at the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue.

Rick Rubenzer, Chippewa Falls director of public works and city engineer, said: “I was told once that there is joy in the journey and not just the prize at the end of the rainbow, so if that’s true today we are exuberant.”

Rubenzer said, “This segment in the city went very well this year. It’s a great collaborative effort to complete this project and now you’ll be able to ride on a dedicated trail from Durand to Cornell. This was quite a journey.”

The project was approved in 2012 and construction began quickly thereafter.

The project ran into many roadblocks, including disputes with private landowners and energy companies with a stake on the land being repurposed for the trail, but Rubenzer said after some rerouting of the trail and due diligence the project was finally completed recently.