The second year for a bubbling Chippewa Falls music festival saw new additions and larger crowds.
OneFest is a Christian music festival that takes place in Chippewa Falls at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
The second year of the festival took place from Friday to Sunday and hosted national and local Christian acts such as Newsboys, Francesca, Building 429, Carrollton, Tru-Serva, Boiling Point and many more.
Heather Flashinski, president of the OneFest Board, said the festival was started in 2018 because the Chippewa Valley market was yearning for an event to cater to an underserved fan base.
“I was driving down the road listening to Christian music when I heard a song and thought we should have a Christian music festival in the area,” Flashinski said. “Country Fest is awesome, and Rock Fest is awesome, and all of the other festivals are great, but there just wasn’t one for Christian music.”
Besides the different flavor of music OneFest provides, Flashinski said what separates the festival from other more established events in the area is the atmosphere and its goals.
“What sets us apart is the family-friend aspect of the festival,” Flashinski said. “The words are family-friendly as well, so you can trust the lyrics. This festival was also formed around a nonprofit as well three years ago, so everyone here is a volunteer and we all work together to make the festival happen.”
During the three days, OneFest provided music on multiple stages while also hosting Christian speakers to discuss the religion and how it can enhance their lives and the people around them.
New to the second iteration of the festival was the addition of Friday night, expanded lawn games and activities for kids, an illusionist and an education building where attendees could go to learn more about managing money, living generously and advice and resources for dealing with issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder and teenage mental health.
Besides the additional attractions at OneFest 2019, a big selling point this year was the performance of national touring band Newsboys. The band has garnered national acclaim for multiple hit singles and the inclusion of its song “God’s Not Dead” in the movie franchise featuring the same name.
The festival managed to rake in more attendees then the inaugural event, hosting 3,000 plus attendees during the three days.
Flashinski said the festival was a blast, and she hopes the attendees left with positive feelings and ideas for bettering their lives.
“I hope people leave feeling inspired,” Flashinski said. “I hope they want to go home and be active in their community as Jesus wants us to be.”
Although no announcements have been made yet, the third edition of OneFest is tentatively planned for July 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.