Christmas light displays popping up throughout Chippewa Falls

The holiday spirit is alive and well in the Chippewa Valley.

With the vast majority of families not traveling for the holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are sprucing up their annual Christmas displays instead to show their holiday spirit. Many retail stores such as Target and Wal-Mart have reported shortages in Christmas lights due to increased demand and limited stock.

Amber Harrison, a Chippewa Falls homeowner with a large Christmas lawn display consisting of house lights and inflatable elements, said she decided to enhance her display this year to bring a smile to anyone’s face who drives by her house after the sun goes down.

“There hasn’t been much to pick up people’s spirits in a while,” Harrison said. “So, doing this is just one little way to bring about some holiday cheer.”

Chippewa Falls Main Street, an organization promoting the growth and success of downtown, is also contributing to the holiday spirit by hosting an online program for Chippewa Valley residents to share points of particular holiday spirit through the rest of 2020. Interested parties can submit addresses of homes and businesses that have large Christmas light displays so others can find the addresses and view them for themselves.

