Christmas light displays popping up throughout Chippewa Falls

The holiday spirit is alive and well in the Chippewa Valley.
With the vast majority of families not traveling for the holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are sprucing up their annual Christmas displays instead to show their holiday spirit. Many retail stores such as Target and Wal-Mart have reported shortages in Christmas lights due to increased demand and limited stock.
Amber Harrison, a Chippewa Falls homeowner with a large Christmas lawn display consisting of house lights and inflatable elements, said she decided to enhance her display this year to bring a smile to anyone’s face who drives by her house after the sun goes down.
“There hasn’t been much to pick up people’s spirits in a while,” Harrison said. “So, doing this is just one little way to bring about some holiday cheer.”
Chippewa Falls Main Street, an organization promoting the growth and success of downtown, is also contributing to the holiday spirit by hosting an online program for Chippewa Valley residents to share points of particular holiday spirit through the rest of 2020. Interested parties can submit addresses of homes and businesses that have large Christmas light displays so others can find the addresses and view them for themselves.
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the promotion is being put on to get Chippewa Falls residents excited during the COVID-19 plagued holiday season.
“We’re just trying to put on special events this year since there aren’t many due to COVID-19,” Ouimette said. “This is something we can continue to do every year. It’s becoming an area event and people are having fun sharing where these houses are. It’s just something we can do to make the holiday season even better for people.”
Over a dozen locations have already been posted including 124 East Elm, 115 West Wisconsin, 239 Olive St., 234 Third Ave., 904 Bluffview Court and many other homes on Bluffview Court and Circle.
In addition to many homes and businesses participating in the holiday cheer, the Irvine Park Christmas Village is thriving in its 33rd year. While walk through attendance is down slightly due to the pandemic, drive-thru attendance has increased and thousands continue to flock to one of the largest Christmas lights displays in the region.
While many won’t be seeing as many family members as they used to this holiday season, a silver lining is they will be able to enjoy more area holiday décor than they have before.
Chippewa Falls Christmas light displays
