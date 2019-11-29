The staple attraction of the holiday season in Chippewa Falls is open for business and primed to add a sparkle to the nightlife throughout the Chippewa Valley.
The Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls has been a holiday landmark in the city for decades, regularly drawing thousands of visitors every year who are eager to see the lights, decorations and attractions the park offers every late November through the beginning of the following year.
The village opened its gates Thursday afternoon, and hundreds of cars and people flocked to the park after partaking in Thanksgiving festivities.
The holiday season at Irvine Park this year features a few new attractions and special events, but those who go will still get a familiar experience.
Frequent Christmas Village visitor Anne Jenkins said she and her family frequent Irvine Park regularly at the holiday season because it has developed into a tradition they all can enjoy together.
“There really isn’t anything like it nearby,” Jenkins said. “Getting to drive through every year is fun because we can see all the new lights they put up and enjoy the old ones, too. They obviously put a lot of work into it every year, so we like to come by a lot to show our support.”
One of the new attractions featured in this year’s Christmas Village is a tribute to Girl Scout Troop 3055.
The display of lights and visuals shows support for the troop that lost three girl scouts and one mother in a car accident last year. The crash left a lasting impact on the community, and the goal of the new display is to show continued support for the victims’ families, friends and fellow community members.
Jenkins said the tribute is quite touching and welcomed addition to the Irvine Park Christmas Village.
“I love that they put that up for those girls,” Jenkins said. “I remember when I heard about that last year, and it stopped me dead in my tracks. You can’t imagine something like that happening anywhere, let alone right here in Chippewa Falls. I’m glad their memory will live on next to all of the lights and in a place which brings so much joy to people.”
Another staple of the holiday season in the Christmas Village is the “Walk Through the Park” event held annually by Chippewa Valley newspapers.
The 27th annual “Walk Through the Park” is set for 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and will feature a unique take on enjoying the lights.
From 5-6:30 p.m., individuals will only be allowed to walk through the park, providing a refreshing change of pace for those who wish to enjoy the lights without cars nearby.
After the walking-only portion, Irvine Park will be open to both traffic and walking once again.
The Christmas Village at Irvine Park is open through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
