Citizens State Bank offers six scholarships

Citizens State Bank has announced the second annual award of six college scholarships for high school seniors attending local schools in the communities the bank serves.

It will offer a $500 scholarship to one student from each of the following schools: Cadott, Cornell, Holcombe, Chippewa Falls (Chippewa Falls High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School), and Stanley-Boyd. The scholarship is a one-time, non-renewable award to a person who meets the scholarship guidelines.

Applicants must be a high school senior (set to graduate in the spring/summer of 2022) and plan to attend college in the Fall of 2022 (technical, community, four-year, etc.)

Send completed application and resume to:

Citizens State Bank

c/o Angie Wald, HR Generalist

304 N Main Street

Cadott, WI 54727

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 22, 2022. Scholarship winners will be selected by May 4; awards will be paid to the higher education institution in the recipients benefit at the completion of the first semester.

